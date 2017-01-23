Russia has potential to further upgrade MiG-31 fighter jets

MOSCOW, January 23. /TASS/. The potential to modernize the Mikoyan MiG-31 all-altitude interceptor has not yet been used up, CEO of the Tikhomirov R&D Institute of Instrument-Making Yuri Bely told TASS on Monday.

The Tikhomirov R&D Institute of Instrument-Making is part of Almaz-Antey Group, the developer and producer of S-300 and S-400 antiaircraft missile systems.

"The potential of the interceptor itself is far from being used up: it has still been unrivaled by some parameters. If we speak about the prospects of interceptors, then the parent company MiG and our institute have proposals on creating a new product but a decision on the commencement of works on this issue has not been made yet," the chief executive said.

At the same time, the potential of modernizing the MiG-31 fighter jet’s armament control system has already been used up after the Zaslon-AM radar technology has been developed for MiG-31BM fighter jets, he said.

"At present, the relevant contractors are improving operational MiG planes to the BM version," the chief executive said.