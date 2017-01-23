Russia has potential to further upgrade MiG-31 fighter jets

Astana talks focusing on mechanism of Syria ceasefire observance — oppositionWorld January 23, 20:23
Russia and Turkey hit Islamic State targets near al-Bab in Aleppo provinceWorld January 23, 20:06
Russia’s 4th Yasen-class submarine completes hydraulic testsMilitary & Defense January 23, 18:56
Arctic airport in search for investorsBusiness & Economy January 23, 18:50
Rosneft begins Arctic shelf’s seismological exploration from 2017Business & Economy January 23, 18:38
Tesla takes the lead in sales of electric cars in Russia in 2016Business & Economy January 23, 18:18
Politician says European-style reforms to degrade Ukraine’s economyWorld January 23, 18:16
Russia has potential to further upgrade MiG-31 fighter jetsMilitary & Defense January 23, 18:10
Russian cinema sets box office record chalking up nearly $145 mln in 2016Society & Culture January 23, 17:37
{{element.title}}{{element.heading}} {{element.date}}
MOSCOW, January 23. /TASS/. The potential to modernize the Mikoyan MiG-31 all-altitude interceptor has not yet been used up, CEO of the Tikhomirov R&D Institute of Instrument-Making Yuri Bely told TASS on Monday.
The Tikhomirov R&D Institute of Instrument-Making is part of Almaz-Antey Group, the developer and producer of S-300 and S-400 antiaircraft missile systems.
"The potential of the interceptor itself is far from being used up: it has still been unrivaled by some parameters. If we speak about the prospects of interceptors, then the parent company MiG and our institute have proposals on creating a new product but a decision on the commencement of works on this issue has not been made yet," the chief executive said.
At the same time, the potential of modernizing the MiG-31 fighter jet’s armament control system has already been used up after the Zaslon-AM radar technology has been developed for MiG-31BM fighter jets, he said.
"At present, the relevant contractors are improving operational MiG planes to the BM version," the chief executive said.