Pilots praise new MiG-35 fighter jet after test flight

Military & Defense
January 26, 18:56 UTC+3 MOSCOW
The plane's operating range exceeds that of the MiG-29 aircraft by 50%
MiG-35 fighter jet

MiG-35 fighter jet

© Marina Lystseva/TASS

MOSCOW, January 26. /TASS/. All the equipment of the newest Mikoyan MiG-35 multitask fighter jet performed perfectly well during the first test flight, deputy head of the Fyodorov Flight Test Center, Senior Test Pilot Mikhail Balyayev said.

Russia’s advanced MiG-35 fighter jet to use cutting-edge weapons

"Test pilots have carried out a test flight of a (two-seat) MiG-35UB aircraft in order to demonstrate its steadiness, controllability and maneuver capability. During the flight, all the airborne systems operated normally, the aircraft power unit and the complex control system also operated normally," he said.

According to Belyayev, "the flight has been evaluated positively."

Test flights of the MiG-35 aircraft began on Thursday. It is Russia’s most advanced 4++ generation multirole fighter jet developed on the basis of the MiG-29K/KUB and MiG-29M/M2 combat aircraft series. The aircraft is equipped with the newest airborne avionics as well as a wide range of guided air-to-air and air-to-surface missiles.

The plane can fly at a maximum speed of 2.23 Mach while its operating range exceeds that of the MiG-29 aircraft by 50%.

MiG-35 fighter jet
Putin notes good export potential for MiG-35 fighter jet

Russian defense industry
Photo
3
