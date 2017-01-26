Pilots praise new MiG-35 fighter jet after test flight

MOSCOW, January 26. /TASS/. All the equipment of the newest Mikoyan MiG-35 multitask fighter jet performed perfectly well during the first test flight, deputy head of the Fyodorov Flight Test Center, Senior Test Pilot Mikhail Balyayev said.

"Test pilots have carried out a test flight of a (two-seat) MiG-35UB aircraft in order to demonstrate its steadiness, controllability and maneuver capability. During the flight, all the airborne systems operated normally, the aircraft power unit and the complex control system also operated normally," he said.

According to Belyayev, "the flight has been evaluated positively."

Test flights of the MiG-35 aircraft began on Thursday. It is Russia’s most advanced 4++ generation multirole fighter jet developed on the basis of the MiG-29K/KUB and MiG-29M/M2 combat aircraft series. The aircraft is equipped with the newest airborne avionics as well as a wide range of guided air-to-air and air-to-surface missiles.

The plane can fly at a maximum speed of 2.23 Mach while its operating range exceeds that of the MiG-29 aircraft by 50%.