Russian defense contractor unveils concept of robotized air defense missile system

Weaponry on display at the opening of the Army-2017 forum © Marina Lystseva/TASS

KUBINKA (Moscow Region), August 24. /TASS/. The Tikhomirov Research Institute of Instrument-Making has unveiled its concept of the Yermak robotized medium-and small-range air defense missile system at a roundtable discussion at the Army-2017 military and technical forum, the forum’s press office reported on Thursday.

"The Yermak antiaircraft missile system is designed for the multi-layered defense of ground troops’ mobile groupings and ground facilities against an enemy’s massive air strike. The multi-layered defense is ensured through interaction with the control posts of S-300s, Tor combat vehicles and Tunguska antiaircraft missile/gun systems," the press office said.

The Tikhomirov Research Institute has proposed rearming air defense troops with Yermak antiaircraft missile systems by 2030. According to the developers, the Yermak complex will comprise robotized launchers, the target detection system and small-range modules.

"The automation factor offers a possibility to operate the system remotely from combat control posts. These posts, in turn, also operate in a fully automated mode while the operator only makes some minor adjustments," the press office said.

The developers presume that the Yermak will be capable of detecting aerodynamic targets at a distance of up to 250 kilometers and striking objectives within a range of 0.2-120 km at an altitude of 0.015 - 28km. The system can simultaneously engage 48 targets.