Iskander-M missile hits target in Kazakhstan at Zapad-2017 drills

MOSCOW, September 18. /TASS/. Modernized Iskander-M missile has been successfully launched at the maximum range during the Zapad-2017 exercises, hitting a target in Kazakhstan, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Monday.
The launch was carried out at the Kapustin Yar firing range in southern Russia’s Astrakhan region of the Defense Ministry. "Today, a successful launch of the modernized missile system of the Ground Forces, Iskander-M, was carried out," the ministry said.
The missile with increased capacity flew 480 km and successfully hit a target at a Makat firing range in Kazakhstan.
The Iskander-M tactical missile system is designated for making concealed preparations and delivering high-accuracy missile strikes against various objectives in the enemy’s tactical depth within a guaranteed destruction range of 50 to 500 km in various theaters of operation and any conditions, including amid active missile defense and jamming counter-measures.
Iskander tactical ballistic missile systems are capable of hitting both small-size and large-area targets at a distance of up to 500 km to destroy missile and multiple launch rocket systems, long-range artillery guns, aircraft and helicopters at aerodromes, command posts and communications centers.
The Iskander tactical ballistic missile complex includes a launcher, a loader-transporter, a routine maintenance vehicle, a command post vehicle, an information post, an ammunition equipment set and training aids.