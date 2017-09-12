Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Syrian army completing defeat of IS in northern, southern Deir ez-Zor— Defense Ministry

Military & Defense
September 12, 12:15 UTC+3

Syrian government forces killed more than 450 militants and destroyed five tanks during an operation near Deir ez-Zor

Share
1 pages in this article
© Valeriy Sharifulin/TASS

HMEYMIM AIRDROME /Syria/, September 12. /TASS/. The Syrian troops are completing the defeat of the Islamic State terror group (IS, outlawed in Russia), which blocked Deir ez-Zor’s northern and southern neighborhoods, the Russian military group’s Chief of Staff, Lieutenant-General Alexander Lapin, told reporters on Tuesday.

Read also

Russian sappers arrive in Syria's Deir ez-Zor

"At the moment the operation to liberate the city continues. The Syrian troops are completing the defeat of the ISIL group (former name of IS - TASS), which blocked Deir ez-Zor’s northern and southern neighborhoods," Lapin said.

He recalled that the city of Deir ez-Zor, which used to be besieged by terrorists for more than three years, was unblocked by Syrian troops under the command of General Hassan Suhel on September 5.

"The Kalibr cruise missiles launched from the Admiral Essen patrol ship of the Russian Black Sea Fleet have destroyed militant command posts and communication hubs, which made it possible to disrupt the management of ISIL units in this area," the general said.

According to Lapin, while developing the offensive, the assault force of General Zahreddine’s Republican Guard unblocked the military airfield where over 1,000 servicemen were surrounded for ten months.

"More than 450 militants, five tanks and 42 pickup trucks with installed large-caliber machine guns were wiped out during the operation. Units of the 5th assault corps advancing from Palmyra through Es Sukhne entered the city from the southern direction," he emphasized.

Read also

Syrian troops win battle for Deir ez-Zor — Russian Defense Ministry

Breaking of Deir ez-Zor siege important step in fight against terrorism in Syria — Lavrov

Russian military sends food to Deir ez-Zor residents

Putin congratulates Russian and Syrian military with victory in Deir ez-Zor

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Syrian conflict
In other media
Реклама
Photo
10
Russia's military aviation school gets first female applicants
7
Russia shows off military trophies seized from terrorists in Syria
23
Russia's military might on display at Army-2017 forum
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Syrian army completing defeat of IS in northern, southern Deir ez-Zor— Defense Ministry
2
Presidential aide: S-400 contract with Turkey signed, about to be executed
3
Kremlin: Russia guided by its own interests when approving UN resolution on North Korea
4
Russian planes hit 180 terrorist targets near Syria's Akerbat over past day
5
Turkey, Russia have no disagreement over Syria — Erdogan
6
Turkey pays deposit to Russia on purchase of S-400 missile systems
7
Rosneft might implement petrochemical project in India at Essar refinery
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама