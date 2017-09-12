Syrian army completing defeat of IS in northern, southern Deir ez-Zor— Defense Ministry

Liberated Deir ez-Zor receives over 10 tonnes of humanitarian aidMilitary & Defense September 12, 13:45
HMEYMIM AIRDROME /Syria/, September 12. /TASS/. The Syrian troops are completing the defeat of the Islamic State terror group (IS, outlawed in Russia), which blocked Deir ez-Zor’s northern and southern neighborhoods, the Russian military group’s Chief of Staff, Lieutenant-General Alexander Lapin, told reporters on Tuesday.
"At the moment the operation to liberate the city continues. The Syrian troops are completing the defeat of the ISIL group (former name of IS - TASS), which blocked Deir ez-Zor’s northern and southern neighborhoods," Lapin said.
He recalled that the city of Deir ez-Zor, which used to be besieged by terrorists for more than three years, was unblocked by Syrian troops under the command of General Hassan Suhel on September 5.
"The Kalibr cruise missiles launched from the Admiral Essen patrol ship of the Russian Black Sea Fleet have destroyed militant command posts and communication hubs, which made it possible to disrupt the management of ISIL units in this area," the general said.
According to Lapin, while developing the offensive, the assault force of General Zahreddine’s Republican Guard unblocked the military airfield where over 1,000 servicemen were surrounded for ten months.
"More than 450 militants, five tanks and 42 pickup trucks with installed large-caliber machine guns were wiped out during the operation. Units of the 5th assault corps advancing from Palmyra through Es Sukhne entered the city from the southern direction," he emphasized.