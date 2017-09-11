Back to Main page
Russian sappers arrive in Syria's Deir ez-Zor

Military & Defense
September 11, 7:21 UTC+3 MOSCOW

It is planned to send a total of 175 military servicemen from the International Mine Action Center

MOSCOW, September 11. /TASS/. An advanced detachment of the International Mine Action Center of the Russian Armed Forces has been dispatched to Syria, the Russian Defense Ministry reported on Monday.

Read also

Syrian troops win battle for Deir ez-Zor — Russian Defense Ministry

"More than 40 specialists of the advanced detachment of the International Mine Action Center of the Russian Armed Forces, 7 special equipment units and a group of dog handlers with mine detection dogs have been redeployed to Syria’s Hmeymim airfield by military-transport planes," the ministry said. "The military servicemen will soon be sent to Deir ez-Zor’s liberated areas for reconnaissance and assessment of the scope of the upcoming mine clearance operation."

It is planned to send a total of 175 military servicemen from the International Mine Action Center and 42 units of special equipment, including the modern Uran-6 mine-clearing robotic systems, to Syria to take part in the humanitarian demining effort.

"Sappers will first demine roads leading to the city’s social infrastructure facilities, hospitals, schools, dwelling houses, water and power supply facilities and historical cultural monuments," the ministry said.

Specialists from the Russian Mine Action Center have successfully conducted mine clearance operations in Palmyra and Aleppo. Russian military servicemen have deactivated over 62,000 explosive objects and demined about 5,300 hectares of territory.

Topics
Syrian conflict
Countries
Syria
