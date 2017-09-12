Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russia, UAE preparing major defense contracts

Military & Defense
September 12, 10:05 UTC+3 MOSCOW

Besides, serious talks are underway with Saudi Arabia, Russian presidential aide for military and technical cooperation Vladimir Kozhin said

Share
1 pages in this article

MOSCOW, September 12. /TASS/. Russia and the United Arab Emirates plan to sign major defense contracts, Russian presidential aide for military and technical cooperation Vladimir Kozhin told TASS on Tuesday.

Read also
Russian presidential aide for military-technical cooperation Vladimir Kozhin

Presidential aide: S-400 contract with Turkey signed, about to be executed

"We are preparing major contracts with the UAE, besides serious talks are underway with Saudi Arabia," Kozhin said, speaking about Russia’s participation in the upcoming Dubai airshow. "Russia always actively takes part in it as these are our partners."

"Traditionally, we have almost the whole range of armaments at this show," he said, noting that media reports have already mentioned the projects in cooperating on armored vehicles, air defense means and aviation. "As soon as the agreements are reached, we will tell you about them," he said.

Speaking on the events scheduled by the year-end in the military and technical cooperation area, he said this autumn Bahrein will host a new regional exhibition and conference on security BIDEC, and Russia will also hold the Interpolitex international exhibition.

"As for other significant events in military and technical area, by the year-end there are plans to hold meetings of intergovernmental commissions, committees and working groups with Armenia, Jordan, the UAE, Iraq, Cuba, Cyprus, Serbia and some African countries," he said.

Read also

Russia, Kazakhstan sign contract for supply of 12 Su-30SM jets

Russia considering over 50 requests for drone exports

Russia to supply nearly 50 MiG-29 fighter jets to Egypt

Russian defense contractor reveals deals signed at Army-2017 forum

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
10
Russia's military aviation school gets first female applicants
7
Russia shows off military trophies seized from terrorists in Syria
23
Russia's military might on display at Army-2017 forum
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Turkey pays deposit to Russia on purchase of S-400 missile systems
2
Presidential aide: S-400 contract with Turkey signed, about to be executed
3
Russia de-facto suggests joint transport project to Japan — minister
4
Turkey, Russia have no disagreement over Syria — Erdogan
5
Russia to supply nearly 50 MiG-29 fighter jets to Egypt
6
German top diplomat admits he is "more inclined' to talk with Putin than with Lavrov
7
Moscow says Kiev’s new education law violates rights of Russian-speaking citizens
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама