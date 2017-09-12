Russia, UAE preparing major defense contracts

MOSCOW, September 12. /TASS/. Russia and the United Arab Emirates plan to sign major defense contracts, Russian presidential aide for military and technical cooperation Vladimir Kozhin told TASS on Tuesday.

"We are preparing major contracts with the UAE, besides serious talks are underway with Saudi Arabia," Kozhin said, speaking about Russia’s participation in the upcoming Dubai airshow. "Russia always actively takes part in it as these are our partners."

"Traditionally, we have almost the whole range of armaments at this show," he said, noting that media reports have already mentioned the projects in cooperating on armored vehicles, air defense means and aviation. "As soon as the agreements are reached, we will tell you about them," he said.

Speaking on the events scheduled by the year-end in the military and technical cooperation area, he said this autumn Bahrein will host a new regional exhibition and conference on security BIDEC, and Russia will also hold the Interpolitex international exhibition.

"As for other significant events in military and technical area, by the year-end there are plans to hold meetings of intergovernmental commissions, committees and working groups with Armenia, Jordan, the UAE, Iraq, Cuba, Cyprus, Serbia and some African countries," he said.