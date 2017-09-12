Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russia to supply nearly 50 MiG-29 fighter jets to Egypt

Military & Defense
September 12, 9:23 UTC+3 MOSCOW

Some fighter jets have been already sent to Egypt, according to Russian presidential aide for military and technical cooperation Vladimir Kozhin

Share
1 pages in this article
© Alexander Ryumin/TASS

MOSCOW, September 12. /TASS/. Russia will supply some 50 MiG-29 fighter jets to Egypt under a contract that has been already signed and the deliveries are already underway, Russian presidential aide for military and technical cooperation Vladimir Kozhin told TASS on Tuesday.

"Yes, the contract has been signed and the deliveries have started, some fighter jets have been already sent to Egypt. Given the number of aircraft - that’s around five dozens of vehicles - the supplies are expected for several years," Kozhin said.

Read also
Russia-Egypt military exercises

Russia, Egypt in dialog on wide range of military equipment

"Everything will also depend on the capacity of plants, which have a full load of work on these vehicles. But I’m sure that we will meet the deadline on fulfilling our obligations under the contract," Kozhin said.

Earlier media reports said citing sources that Russia and Egypt had signed a contract on the supplies of nearly 50 MiG-29 fighter jets by 2020.

The MiG-29 fighter jet is designed to destroy aerial targets both in the daytime and at night in all weather conditions. The fighter jet can accomplish patrolling activities, provide close air support for ground forces and paratroops, interdict combat areas, conduct aerial reconnaissance, intercept aerial targets, escort strike and military transport planes and deliver strikes against ground and sea targets.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Countries
Egypt
In other media
Реклама
Photo
10
Russia's military aviation school gets first female applicants
7
Russia shows off military trophies seized from terrorists in Syria
23
Russia's military might on display at Army-2017 forum
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Turkey pays deposit to Russia on purchase of S-400 missile systems
2
Presidential aide: S-400 contract with Turkey signed, about to be executed
3
Russia de-facto suggests joint transport project to Japan — minister
4
Turkey, Russia have no disagreement over Syria — Erdogan
5
Russia to supply nearly 50 MiG-29 fighter jets to Egypt
6
German top diplomat admits he is "more inclined' to talk with Putin than with Lavrov
7
Moscow says Kiev’s new education law violates rights of Russian-speaking citizens
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама