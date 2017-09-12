Russia to supply nearly 50 MiG-29 fighter jets to Egypt

MOSCOW, September 12. /TASS/. Russia will supply some 50 MiG-29 fighter jets to Egypt under a contract that has been already signed and the deliveries are already underway, Russian presidential aide for military and technical cooperation Vladimir Kozhin told TASS on Tuesday.

"Yes, the contract has been signed and the deliveries have started, some fighter jets have been already sent to Egypt. Given the number of aircraft - that’s around five dozens of vehicles - the supplies are expected for several years," Kozhin said.

"Everything will also depend on the capacity of plants, which have a full load of work on these vehicles. But I’m sure that we will meet the deadline on fulfilling our obligations under the contract," Kozhin said.

Earlier media reports said citing sources that Russia and Egypt had signed a contract on the supplies of nearly 50 MiG-29 fighter jets by 2020.

The MiG-29 fighter jet is designed to destroy aerial targets both in the daytime and at night in all weather conditions. The fighter jet can accomplish patrolling activities, provide close air support for ground forces and paratroops, interdict combat areas, conduct aerial reconnaissance, intercept aerial targets, escort strike and military transport planes and deliver strikes against ground and sea targets.