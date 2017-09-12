Russia to supply nearly 50 MiG-29 fighter jets to Egypt

Contract with Kuwait to supply T-90MS tanks can be signed before yearendMilitary & Defense September 12, 11:10
Turkey, Russia have no disagreement over Syria — ErdoganWorld September 12, 10:51
Deal on supplying Russian Ka-52K helicopters to Egypt may be inked soonMilitary & Defense September 12, 10:29
Russia, Kazakhstan sign contract for supply of 12 Su-30SM jetsMilitary & Defense September 12, 9:52
Russia considering over 50 requests for drone exportsMilitary & Defense September 12, 9:41
Russia to supply nearly 50 MiG-29 fighter jets to EgyptMilitary & Defense September 12, 9:23
Presidential aide: S-400 contract with Turkey signed, about to be executedMilitary & Defense September 12, 8:20
Turkey pays deposit to Russia on purchase of S-400 missile systemsWorld September 12, 8:16
EU refuses to recognize regional elections in Crimea, SevastopolWorld September 12, 4:36
{{element.title}}{{element.heading}} {{element.date}}
MOSCOW, September 12. /TASS/. Russia will supply some 50 MiG-29 fighter jets to Egypt under a contract that has been already signed and the deliveries are already underway, Russian presidential aide for military and technical cooperation Vladimir Kozhin told TASS on Tuesday.
"Yes, the contract has been signed and the deliveries have started, some fighter jets have been already sent to Egypt. Given the number of aircraft - that’s around five dozens of vehicles - the supplies are expected for several years," Kozhin said.
"Everything will also depend on the capacity of plants, which have a full load of work on these vehicles. But I’m sure that we will meet the deadline on fulfilling our obligations under the contract," Kozhin said.
Earlier media reports said citing sources that Russia and Egypt had signed a contract on the supplies of nearly 50 MiG-29 fighter jets by 2020.
The MiG-29 fighter jet is designed to destroy aerial targets both in the daytime and at night in all weather conditions. The fighter jet can accomplish patrolling activities, provide close air support for ground forces and paratroops, interdict combat areas, conduct aerial reconnaissance, intercept aerial targets, escort strike and military transport planes and deliver strikes against ground and sea targets.