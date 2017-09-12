Russia considering over 50 requests for drone exports

Contract with Kuwait to supply T-90MS tanks can be signed before yearendMilitary & Defense September 12, 11:10
Turkey, Russia have no disagreement over Syria — ErdoganWorld September 12, 10:51
Deal on supplying Russian Ka-52K helicopters to Egypt may be inked soonMilitary & Defense September 12, 10:29
Russia, Kazakhstan sign contract for supply of 12 Su-30SM jetsMilitary & Defense September 12, 9:52
Russia considering over 50 requests for drone exportsMilitary & Defense September 12, 9:41
Russia to supply nearly 50 MiG-29 fighter jets to EgyptMilitary & Defense September 12, 9:23
Presidential aide: S-400 contract with Turkey signed, about to be executedMilitary & Defense September 12, 8:20
Turkey pays deposit to Russia on purchase of S-400 missile systemsWorld September 12, 8:16
EU refuses to recognize regional elections in Crimea, SevastopolWorld September 12, 4:36
MOSCOW, September 12. /TASS/. Russia is considering more than 50 requests for the delivery of unmanned aerial vehicles abroad, their share in the total order portfolio will be growing, Russian presidential aide for military and technical cooperation Vladimir Kozhin told TASS on Tuesday.
"Yes, we are planning to increase the share. Working is in progress on more than 50 requests on the issue. I cannot say that we are the leaders in this area today - these are the United States and Israel, but Russia will be sure to catch up sometime," Kozhin said.
He explained that the Americans are developing not only reconnaissance systems for monitoring the situation but also strike systems based on unmanned aerial vehicles. "We are working on that too manufacturing various types of unmanned systems," he noted.