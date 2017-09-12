Russia considering over 50 requests for drone exports

MOSCOW, September 12. /TASS/. Russia is considering more than 50 requests for the delivery of unmanned aerial vehicles abroad, their share in the total order portfolio will be growing, Russian presidential aide for military and technical cooperation Vladimir Kozhin told TASS on Tuesday.

"Yes, we are planning to increase the share. Working is in progress on more than 50 requests on the issue. I cannot say that we are the leaders in this area today - these are the United States and Israel, but Russia will be sure to catch up sometime," Kozhin said.

He explained that the Americans are developing not only reconnaissance systems for monitoring the situation but also strike systems based on unmanned aerial vehicles. "We are working on that too manufacturing various types of unmanned systems," he noted.