Kalashnikov Concern creates jamming rifle to counter drones

PATRIOT PARK, August 21. /TASS/. Russia’s Kalashnikov Concern has created a jamming rifle capable of countering unmanned aerial vehicles, known as drones, Deputy CEO of the ZALA AERO GROUP (part of the Kalashnikov Concern) Konstantin Abashkin said on Monday.
"Nowadays, every one of us can use drones and sometimes drones are used illegally," he said. "We found some guys who developed an item to counter drones," Abashkin added.
According to him, the new rifle has been named Rex-1.
"After studying the market for such products, we came to the conclusion that our product is an innovation - first and foremost, because of its size. An accumulator is located inside of it, so it requires no additional devices to start operating," he said.
Abashkin also said that the rifle could be used not only by law enforcement agencies, but also for civil purposes.