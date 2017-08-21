Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Kalashnikov Concern creates jamming rifle to counter drones

Military & Defense
August 21, 23:02 UTC+3 PATRIOT PARK

The new rifle has been named Rex-1

Share
1 pages in this article

PATRIOT PARK, August 21. /TASS/. Russia’s Kalashnikov Concern has created a jamming rifle capable of countering unmanned aerial vehicles, known as drones, Deputy CEO of the ZALA AERO GROUP (part of the Kalashnikov Concern) Konstantin Abashkin said on Monday.

"Nowadays, every one of us can use drones and sometimes drones are used illegally," he said. "We found some guys who developed an item to counter drones," Abashkin added.

According to him, the new rifle has been named Rex-1.

"After studying the market for such products, we came to the conclusion that our product is an innovation - first and foremost, because of its size. An accumulator is located inside of it, so it requires no additional devices to start operating," he said.

Abashkin also said that the rifle could be used not only by law enforcement agencies, but also for civil purposes.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
8
Soviet-era ground effect vehicles
12
Tanks show off their firing skills at 2017 Army Games
3
Russia’s new diesel-electric submarine arrives at home port Sevastopol
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
US suspends procedure of issuing nonimmigrant visas throughout Russia as of August 23
2
Russia settles last part of Soviet debt
3
Russian planes in Syria fly 316 sorties over five days
4
Expert says Russia halted global warming for one year
5
Extension of Trans-Siberian railway to Vienna to cost 6.5 bln euros
6
Washington’s new strategy in Afghanistan aimed against China, expert says
7
Fire in Russia’s Rostov-on-Don fully contained
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама