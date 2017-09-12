Russia, Kazakhstan sign contract for supply of 12 Su-30SM jets

Contract with Kuwait to supply T-90MS tanks can be signed before yearendMilitary & Defense September 12, 11:10
Turkey, Russia have no disagreement over Syria — ErdoganWorld September 12, 10:51
Deal on supplying Russian Ka-52K helicopters to Egypt may be inked soonMilitary & Defense September 12, 10:29
Russia, Kazakhstan sign contract for supply of 12 Su-30SM jetsMilitary & Defense September 12, 9:52
Russia considering over 50 requests for drone exportsMilitary & Defense September 12, 9:41
Russia to supply nearly 50 MiG-29 fighter jets to EgyptMilitary & Defense September 12, 9:23
Presidential aide: S-400 contract with Turkey signed, about to be executedMilitary & Defense September 12, 8:20
Turkey pays deposit to Russia on purchase of S-400 missile systemsWorld September 12, 8:16
EU refuses to recognize regional elections in Crimea, SevastopolWorld September 12, 4:36
MOSCOW, September 12. /TASS/. Russia and Kazakhstan have signed a contract for the delivery of 12 Sukhoi Su-30SM fighter jets, Russian presidential aide for military and technical cooperation Vladimir Kozhin told TASS on Tuesday.
"Yes, this framework contract has indeed been signed at the Army-2017 International Military Technical Forum. The terms of the contract stipulate its gradual implementation within three years since the first delivery," Kozhin said when asked whether a contract for the supply of 12 Su-30SM jets to Kazakhstan was signed at the Army-2017 forum.
According to Kozhin, it will be implemented within the framework of the 2013 treaty on military-technical cooperation between Russia and Kazakhstan, which envisages direct interaction between the Irkut Corporation and Kazakhstan’s government-run enterprise Kazspetsexport.