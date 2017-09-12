Russia, Kazakhstan sign contract for supply of 12 Su-30SM jets

MOSCOW, September 12. /TASS/. Russia and Kazakhstan have signed a contract for the delivery of 12 Sukhoi Su-30SM fighter jets, Russian presidential aide for military and technical cooperation Vladimir Kozhin told TASS on Tuesday.

"Yes, this framework contract has indeed been signed at the Army-2017 International Military Technical Forum. The terms of the contract stipulate its gradual implementation within three years since the first delivery," Kozhin said when asked whether a contract for the supply of 12 Su-30SM jets to Kazakhstan was signed at the Army-2017 forum.

According to Kozhin, it will be implemented within the framework of the 2013 treaty on military-technical cooperation between Russia and Kazakhstan, which envisages direct interaction between the Irkut Corporation and Kazakhstan’s government-run enterprise Kazspetsexport.