Russia, Kazakhstan sign contract for supply of 12 Su-30SM jets

Military & Defense
September 12, 9:52 UTC+3

The contract was signed at the Army-2017 International Military Technical Forum

Su-30SM fighter jet

Su-30SM fighter jet

© Marina Lystseva/TASS

Russian presidential aide for military-technical cooperation Vladimir Kozhin

Presidential aide: S-400 contract with Turkey signed, about to be executed

MOSCOW, September 12. /TASS/. Russia and Kazakhstan have signed a contract for the delivery of 12 Sukhoi Su-30SM fighter jets, Russian presidential aide for military and technical cooperation Vladimir Kozhin told TASS on Tuesday.

"Yes, this framework contract has indeed been signed at the Army-2017 International Military Technical Forum. The terms of the contract stipulate its gradual implementation within three years since the first delivery," Kozhin said when asked whether a contract for the supply of 12 Su-30SM jets to Kazakhstan was signed at the Army-2017 forum.

According to Kozhin, it will be implemented within the framework of the 2013 treaty on military-technical cooperation between Russia and Kazakhstan, which envisages direct interaction between the Irkut Corporation and Kazakhstan’s government-run enterprise Kazspetsexport.

Russia and Belarus ink deal on Su-30SM jet deliveries

Russian pilots train aerial refueling of Su-30SM fighter jets

Russia’s Aerospace Force to get 17 new Sukhoi-30SM planes in 2017

Belarus confirms plans to buy Russia’s Su-30SM

