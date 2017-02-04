Belarus confirms plans to buy Russia’s Su-30SM

MINSK, February 4. /TASS/. Belarus plan beginning this year purchases of the Russian Sukhoi Su-20SM fighters (NATO reporting name: Flanker-C) for its Armed Forces and for the Air Force, Major General Igor Lotenkov said on Saturday.

"In 2017, we plan purchasing Su-30SM," the Belarussian Military Newspaper said quoting deputy defense minister.

Earlier, Commander of the Belarussian Air Force and Air Defense Major General Oleg Dvigalev said to 2020 the country plans buying at least a squadron of Su-30SM.

"It (Su-30SM) proved well in the Syrian conflict, and many countries take it in service," the commander said.

The Su-30SM fighter is the latest modification of the Russian-made generation 4+ multipurpose heavy fighter jet Su-30. The new plane is supermaneuverable and features a radar with a phased antenna array, engines with a controlled thrust vector and canard surfaces.

The Su-30SM is capable of using modern and perspective air-to-air and air-to-surface precision guided weapons. As its advantage, the advanced fighter jet can cover a distance of up to 3,000 kilometers without mid-air refueling and external tanks.