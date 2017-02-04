Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Belarus confirms plans to buy Russia’s Su-30SM

World
February 04, 10:44 UTC+3 MINSK
Earlier, Commander of the Belarussian Air Force and Air Defense Major General Oleg Dvigalev said to 2020 the country plans buying at least a squadron of Su-30SM
Share
1 pages in this article

MINSK, February 4. /TASS/. Belarus plan beginning this year purchases of the Russian Sukhoi Su-20SM fighters (NATO reporting name: Flanker-C) for its Armed Forces and for the Air Force, Major General Igor Lotenkov said on Saturday.

"In 2017, we plan purchasing Su-30SM," the Belarussian Military Newspaper said quoting deputy defense minister.

Earlier, Commander of the Belarussian Air Force and Air Defense Major General Oleg Dvigalev said to 2020 the country plans buying at least a squadron of Su-30SM.

"It (Su-30SM) proved well in the Syrian conflict, and many countries take it in service," the commander said.

The Su-30SM fighter is the latest modification of the Russian-made generation 4+ multipurpose heavy fighter jet Su-30. The new plane is supermaneuverable and features a radar with a phased antenna array, engines with a controlled thrust vector and canard surfaces.

The Su-30SM is capable of using modern and perspective air-to-air and air-to-surface precision guided weapons. As its advantage, the advanced fighter jet can cover a distance of up to 3,000 kilometers without mid-air refueling and external tanks.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
4
Machete attack on officers near Louvre might be 'terrorist in nature'
10
Ancient citadel of Aleppo demined
12
The aftermath of shelling in Eastern Ukraine
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
The US and Ukraine voted against the UN resolution condemning the glorification of Nazism
Opium production in Afghanistan over 20 years
The Eurasian Economic Union starts its work
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Marine Le Pen promises Frexit referendum if she wins presidency
2
Belarus confirms plans to buy Russia’s Su-30SM
3
Ancient citadel of Aleppo demined
4
UN reports ‘heavy losses’ among Kiev troops, militia in Avdeyevka
5
Russian warplanes conduct airstrikes near al-Mayadeen in Syria's Deir ez-Zor
6
Former FSB head says easing of US sanctions paves way for setting up anti-terror coalition
7
Scientists not allowed to land on sub-Antarctic island
TOP STORIES
Реклама