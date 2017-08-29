Russian defense contractor reveals deals signed at Army-2017 forum

MOSCOW, August 29. /TASS/. Russian state arms export agency Rosoboronexport signed more than 10 contracts and deals at the Army-2017 international military and technical forum, the company’s press service said on Tuesday.

"At the forum, we signed more than 10 contracts and agreements, including with the representatives of Kazakhstan and Burkina Faso. They positively influenced the company’s portfolio of orders," Rosoboronexport Deputy Director General Sergey Goreslavsky, who headed the company’s official delegation at the forum, said.

Rosoboronexport’s business program at the forum was very extensive, he said. "Over the past three days of work at the Army-2017, we have held around 70 meetings with foreign delegations of some 50 countries from almost all regions of the world.

The company’s press service said that foreign delegations showed special interest in tanks T-90S/MC, Iskander-E tactical ballistic missiles, BTR-80 A/BTR-82A wheeled amphibious armored personnel carriers, automobile and armored vehicles, modern pieces of small and special arms, close combat weapons and material and technical supply of forces.

Visitors were also interested in aviation and naval equipment, air defense and radio electronic systems. Rosoboronexport signed two agreements on cooperation in promoting IT products in information security area.

The Army-2017 forum was held in the Patriot Park in the Moscow Region on August 22-27.