Russian top brass claim terrorists in Syria use 'swarming' tactics

Military & Defense
August 25, 17:02 UTC+3 KUBINKA

Terrorists use the so-called ‘bee swarm’ tactics, carrying out chaotic shelling attacks and surprise assaults on the Syrian government units

© EPA/STR

KUBINKA /Moscow region/, August 25. /TASS/. Terrorists occupying Syria have been using swarming tactics, carrying out surprise attacks and shelling assaults, Head of the Russian General Staff’s Main Department Colonel General Igor Korobov said at the Army-2017 international forum. 

"Terrorists use the so-called ‘bee swarm’ tactics, carrying out chaotic shelling assaults and surprise attacks on Syrian government units, which involve small but well-trained groups," Korobov pointed out.

According to the Russian general, by using this tactic militants create an effect of a continuous attack to push their adversaries’ confidence down and reduce morale even from rather large military units.

"Terrorists are capable of quickly changing tactics, shifting from guerrilla assaults to frontal attacks and vice versa," Korobov explained.

"Their groups that are fighting government troops and militia units are quite small, so the militants rely heavily on surprise attacks aimed at intimidating and demoralizing their adversaries," he added.

'Serious threat' 

The actions of the Islamic State (IS) and Jabhat al-Nusra terror groups (both outlawed in Russia) make it possible to speak about the emergence of a new formation of such organizations, the Russian general warns, 

"On the whole, the analysis of the activities of ISIL and Jabhat al-Nusra indicates the emergence of terrorist organizations of a new formation pursuing ambitious goals and capable of quickly adapting to a changing situation."

"We are facing a strong and dangerous adversary posing a threat not only to the Middle East but to other regions as well. A concerted effort by the entire world community is required to win a victory over it. Therefore our task is to inflict maximum damage to it on Syrian soil," Korobov stressed.

He added that "Russia’s decisive actions made it possible to turn the tide of the conflict in Syria and considerably undermine terrorists’ combat potential

Topics
Islamic State Syrian conflict
Companies
Russian Defense Ministry
