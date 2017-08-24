Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russia shows off military trophies seized from terrorists in Syria

Military & Defense
August 24, 18:10 UTC+3 KUBINKA (Moscow Region)

The exposition also shows unexploded and defused makeshift and foreign factory-produced mines, hand grenades and rockets

Share
1 pages in this article
Реклама
Пропустить рекламу
{{$root.cfg.modules.slider.galleryTable_961885.stepNow *12 +1}} - 7 из {{$root.cfg.modules.slider.gallery_961885.sliderLength-1}}
© Dmitriy Strugovets/TASS
© Dmitriy Strugovets/TASS
© Dmitriy Strugovets/TASS
© Dmitriy Strugovets/TASS
© Dmitriy Strugovets/TASS
© Dmitriy Strugovets/TASS
© Dmitriy Strugovets/TASS
Editors choice
A woman sits inside an armored reconnaissance assault vehicle at the Army-2017 forum
Russia's military might on display at Army-2017 forum August 23, 18:20
The moon covers the sun during a total eclipse on August 21, 2017, in Cerulean, Kentucky, USA
Best photos of 'Great American Eclipse' August 22, 14:36
Lun-class ground effect vehicle (GEV) was designed by Rostislav Alexeyev and used by the Soviet and Russian navies until late 1990s. It carried the P-270 Mosquito guided missile. The only model of this class ever built, the MD-160, entered service with the Black Sea Fleet in 1987
Soviet-era ground effect vehicles August 21, 18:28
State of emergency declared in Russia’s Rostov-on-Don due to fire August 21, 16:48
A dog looking over Koryaksky active volcano, Russia, August 12
This week in photos: Barcelona terror attack, lightning in Moscow, volcanoes in Kamchatka August 18, 17:59
Armed police officers patrol a street in Las Ramblas, Barcelona
Police detain third suspect in Catalonia terror attacks August 18, 9:49
1
...
{{item.num+1}}
...
{{$root.cfg.modules.slider['gallery_961885'].sliderLength - 1}}
{{$root.cfg.modules.slider['gallery_961885'].sliderLength - 1}}
+
© Dmitriy Strugovets/TASS
© Dmitriy Strugovets/TASS
© Dmitriy Strugovets/TASS
© Dmitriy Strugovets/TASS
© Dmitriy Strugovets/TASS
© Dmitriy Strugovets/TASS
© Dmitriy Strugovets/TASS

KUBINKA (Moscow Region), August 24. /TASS/. Russia’s Defense Ministry has shown military trophies seized from terrorists in Syria at the Army-2017 military and technical exhibition outside Moscow, a TASS correspondent reports from the scene.

A special site of the Patriot museum and exhibition center in Kubinka in the Moscow Region showcased the trophies seized in combat operations against terrorists in the Syrian provinces of Aleppo, Homs, Hama and other regions.

Read also
Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu

Russian defense minister examines weapons seized from terrorists in Syria

As a special exhibit, the exposition showcases a "factory" for the makeshift production of chemical agents. The plant consists of a cement mixer and two plastic barrels and is capable of producing up to 30 liters of organophosphorus lethal agents to fill makeshift munitions.

As the exhibition’s staff explained, mostly civilians are the victims of such weapons. Shellings are used to intimidate the population, creating a horrible ‘picture’ on television.

Most arms featured at the exposition are makeshift weapons. They include mortars and rocket launchers made of water pipes and mounted on trucks or transported by motor vehicles. Specifically, the exposition features a 105mm launcher intended to deliver fire against civilians, lightly armored and unarmored hardware and a 305mm coaxial mortar that can fire with a minimum time interval.

"The use of such a design solution helps increase artillery fire intensity and exert psychological pressure on the enemy by imitating a fire attack," the pavilion’s staff said.

The small arms showcased at the exposition include Belgian Browning and US Colt pistols, Austrian Mannlicher rifles and Glock pistols, Chinese Type 56 and AKS machineguns, US Remington firearms and M-16A4 assault rifles. The exposition also shows unexploded and defused makeshift and foreign factory-produced mines, hand grenades and rockets. Most weapons were seized in the course of successful ambushes, the pavilion’s staff said.

The trophies also include makeshift mortars piled up one above another.

Weapons used against terrorists in Syria

The weaponry used by the Syrian government troops and featured at the exposition includes T-55 tanks, mortars and flame throwers, the BMP-1 combat vehicle and various antiaircraft systems.

The exposition devoted to Russia’s anti-terror operation in Syria showcases the mockups of armament and military hardware operational in the Navy and the Aerospace Force, mine-clearing and chemical protection means, systems for air-dropping humanitarian aid and special equipment of military police and medical assistance to the Syrian population.

Specifically, these systems include the Uran-9 mine-clearing robotic vehicle, the Taifun-K armored vehicle for troop transportation, Orlan-10 drones and diving equipment for coastal guards’ anti-sabotage teams.

Read also

Russia's military might on display at Army-2017 forum

Russian military aviation stamps out terrorists en-route to Syria’s Deir ez-Zor

Putin calls to analyze Syrian combat experience for creating advanced weapons

Putin points out Russian weapons' top performance in Syria helped boost exports

Three layers of Russian air defense at Hmeymim air base in Syria

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Syrian conflict
In other media
Реклама
Photo
7
Russia shows off military trophies seized from terrorists in Syria
23
Russia's military might on display at Army-2017 forum
8
Soviet-era ground effect vehicles
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russia shows off military trophies seized from terrorists in Syria
2
Russia's military might on display at Army-2017 forum
3
Serbia eyeing Russian tanks, IFVs and equipment for special forces
4
Russia’s 6th-generation warplane to serve as transition to unmanned aircraft — commander
5
Russia launches work to develop sixth-generation fighter jet
6
Foreign customers mull buying Russian amphibious assault boats
7
Kiev’s crusade to blot out nation’s historical memory doomed to fail — diplomat
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама