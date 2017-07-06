Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Putin calls to analyze Syrian combat experience for creating advanced weapons

Military & Defense
July 06, 14:59 UTC+3

Putin noted that Russian weapons are reliable and show great opportunities during the anti-terrorist operation in Syria

Share
1 pages in this article
© Russian Defense Ministry Press Office/TASS

NOVO-OGARYOVO, July 6. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has called to carefully analyze combat experience in Syria to create state-of-the-art weapons.

"I will note that Russian weapons are reliable and show great opportunities during the anti-terrorist operation in Syria," Putin said. "We should carefully analyze this combat experience for modernizing the current systems and developing advanced military products."

Read also

Putin points out Russian weapons' top performance in Syria helped boost exports

Putin urges to use Syrian experience in developing new generation weapons

Syria campaign raises interest in Russian weapons and naval hardware

Russia publishes book on role of Russian-made weapons in Syrian conflict

Russian weaponry proves efficient in complex Syrian conditions — defense minister

Putin highly praises Russian weapons used in Syria

Russia’s arms procurement program to take Syrian experience into account — deputy minister

Speaking on using Russian weapons during the anti-terrorist effort in Syria, Putin mentioned Russia’s new Kh-101 cruise missiles. "I want to thank the military and designers of one of our missile systems, Kh-101," Putin said.

"This missile has proved to be highly reliable and this is indeed the most advanced and high-precision weapons with great capacity and a significant range - 4,500 kilometers," he said.

The president said the Defense Ministry and the industry should focus on producing weapons of this class.

Russian Tupolev Tu-95MS strategic bombers delivered a strike with Kh-101 cruise missiles against the objectives of the Islamic State terrorist organization (outlawed in Russia) on the border of the provinces of Hama and Homs in Syria on Wednesday, Russia’s Defense Ministry reported.

The Kh-101 is the Russian strategic airborne cruise missile based on modern stealth technologies. It is capable of striking targets at a distance of up to 4,500 km. Kh-101 missiles can carry nuclear warheads.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Syrian conflict
Persons
Vladimir Putin
In other media
Реклама
Photo
16
Russian Air Force crews show off combat skills at Aviadarts competition
16
Best warships and submarines of Russia's Northern fleet
10
Wolf, Lynx and Tiger: Russian military vehicles
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Putin calls to analyze Syrian combat experience for creating advanced weapons
2
Kremlin says Putin and Trump may discuss gay rights issue in Chechnya
3
Ka-52K shipborne helicopter to be tested in 2019
4
Kremlin rejects Trump’s stance that Russia’s behavior is ‘destabilizing’
5
Diplomat warns of chemical provocations by terrorists in Syria for grounding US strikes
6
Russia’s first deputy PM to visit Tokyo to prepare Putin-Abe meeting
7
Kalashnikov gunmaker develops combat module based on artificial intelligence
TOP STORIES
Реклама