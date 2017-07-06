Putin calls to analyze Syrian combat experience for creating advanced weapons

NOVO-OGARYOVO, July 6. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has called to carefully analyze combat experience in Syria to create state-of-the-art weapons.

"I will note that Russian weapons are reliable and show great opportunities during the anti-terrorist operation in Syria," Putin said. "We should carefully analyze this combat experience for modernizing the current systems and developing advanced military products."

Speaking on using Russian weapons during the anti-terrorist effort in Syria, Putin mentioned Russia’s new Kh-101 cruise missiles. "I want to thank the military and designers of one of our missile systems, Kh-101," Putin said.

"This missile has proved to be highly reliable and this is indeed the most advanced and high-precision weapons with great capacity and a significant range - 4,500 kilometers," he said.

The president said the Defense Ministry and the industry should focus on producing weapons of this class.

Russian Tupolev Tu-95MS strategic bombers delivered a strike with Kh-101 cruise missiles against the objectives of the Islamic State terrorist organization (outlawed in Russia) on the border of the provinces of Hama and Homs in Syria on Wednesday, Russia’s Defense Ministry reported.

The Kh-101 is the Russian strategic airborne cruise missile based on modern stealth technologies. It is capable of striking targets at a distance of up to 4,500 km. Kh-101 missiles can carry nuclear warheads.