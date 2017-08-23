Russia to decide on conceptual design of future soldier’s combat gear by year-end

KUBINKA (Moscow Region), August 23. /TASS/. The conceptual design of the third-generation ‘soldier of the future’ combat gear will be determined by the end of this year, CEO of Russia’s Central Research Institute of Precision Machine-Building (TsNIITochMash) Dmitry Semizorov said on Wednesday.

"The final conceptual outlook of the future combat gear will be determined upon completion of the Ratnik-3 R&D work. It will be finished in 2017," he said at the Army-2017 military and technical forum in the Patriot Park in the Moscow Region.

The second-generation Ratnik outfit is normally called ‘the soldier of the future’ combat gear. It comprises a modular system of 10 various sub-systems, which can change depending on the combat situation, climatic conditions and other parameters. The Ratnik comprises over 40 elements, including small arms, the sight system, the body armor, communications means and the navigation equipment based on the Glonass satellite navigation system.