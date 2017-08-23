Back to Main page
Russia to decide on conceptual design of future soldier's combat gear by year-end

Military & Defense
August 23, 13:09 UTC+3 KUBINKA (Moscow Region)

The Ratnik comprises over 40 elements

© Valeriy Sharifulin/TASS

KUBINKA (Moscow Region), August 23. /TASS/. The conceptual design of the third-generation ‘soldier of the future’ combat gear will be determined by the end of this year, CEO of Russia’s Central Research Institute of Precision Machine-Building (TsNIITochMash) Dmitry Semizorov said on Wednesday.

Ratnik combat gear enters service, delivery to army begins

"The final conceptual outlook of the future combat gear will be determined upon completion of the Ratnik-3 R&D work. It will be finished in 2017," he said at the Army-2017 military and technical forum in the Patriot Park in the Moscow Region.

The second-generation Ratnik outfit is normally called ‘the soldier of the future’ combat gear. It comprises a modular system of 10 various sub-systems, which can change depending on the combat situation, climatic conditions and other parameters. The Ratnik comprises over 40 elements, including small arms, the sight system, the body armor, communications means and the navigation equipment based on the Glonass satellite navigation system.

Russia to upgrade parachute for Ratnik ‘soldier of future’ combat outfit

Russia’s ‘soldier of future’ combat gear proves its worth in Syria

Russia’s ‘soldier of the future’ combat gear excels foreign rivals by armor protection

Russia to sell ‘soldier of the future’ combat gear to foreign customers

