Deliveries of Mi-28NM helicopters may start in 2018

KUBINKA, August 22. /TASS/. Deliveries of the advanced Mi-28NM helicopters to the Russian military may start the next year, the Russian Helicopters’ (part of Rostech) press service said on Tuesday.

"A contract for the Mi-28NM project is being coordinated with the Russian Defense Ministry. It if is signed, deliveries for the Russian Defense Ministry may start in 2018," the holding said.

Commander-in-Chief of the Russian Aerospace Forces Viktor Bondarev stated earlier that the Mi-28NM will "enter the army" in 2018. The military need this helicopter "very much," he said.

The Mi-28NM is an updated version of the Mi-28N Night Hunter. Work on the new version kicked off in 2009. The Mi-28NM is expected to be equipped with totally new radar with a new plan-position indicator, a new operating system and other systems, as well as use precision-guided munition.