Deliveries of Mi-28NM helicopters may start in 2018

Blockchain technology may be introduced in Russia’s armed forcesMilitary & Defense August 22, 18:20
US extends sanctions against North KoreaWorld August 22, 18:00
Russian space corporation plans 25 carrier-rocket launches in 2017Science & Space August 22, 17:48
Russian Defense Ministry develops electromagnetic gun to counter dronesMilitary & Defense August 22, 17:14
'Paradise' placed on longlist for European Film Academy awardSociety & Culture August 22, 16:56
Peru, Myanmar, Bangladesh interested in purchasing MiG-35sMilitary & Defense August 22, 16:51
Mossad chief to accompany Netanyahu on official visit to RussiaWorld August 22, 16:41
Russian Investigative Committee brings charges against stage director SerebrennikovSociety & Culture August 22, 16:33
Russia's advanced interceptor may become unmanned in futureMilitary & Defense August 22, 15:58
{{element.title}}{{element.heading}} {{element.date}}
KUBINKA, August 22. /TASS/. Deliveries of the advanced Mi-28NM helicopters to the Russian military may start the next year, the Russian Helicopters’ (part of Rostech) press service said on Tuesday.
"A contract for the Mi-28NM project is being coordinated with the Russian Defense Ministry. It if is signed, deliveries for the Russian Defense Ministry may start in 2018," the holding said.
Commander-in-Chief of the Russian Aerospace Forces Viktor Bondarev stated earlier that the Mi-28NM will "enter the army" in 2018. The military need this helicopter "very much," he said.
The Mi-28NM is an updated version of the Mi-28N Night Hunter. Work on the new version kicked off in 2009. The Mi-28NM is expected to be equipped with totally new radar with a new plan-position indicator, a new operating system and other systems, as well as use precision-guided munition.