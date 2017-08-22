Russia’s Aerospace Force to get eight Mi-28UB helicopters by year-end

PATRIOT THEME PARK, August 22. /TASS/. The Helicopters of Russia holding company (an affiliate of Rostec) by the end of the year will get eight new helicopters Mi-28UB Night Hunter with dual control, the company’s press-service said, adding that the first two helicopters have been manufactured and are being tested.

"By now the Rostvertol company (an affiliate of the holding company Helicopters of Russia - TASS) has manufactured the first two serial Mi-28UB helicopters. At the moment they are undergoing acceptance tests at the factory. A total of eight combat and training Night Hunters with dual control are to be provided by the end of the year," the holding company said.

Earlier, the chief of combat training of the Aerospace Force’s army aviation, Oleg Chesnokov, said the first Mi-28UBs will be delivered to the 334th combat training and retraining center in Torzhok. The center’s instruction personnel has already undergone a course of instruction to fly the upgraded helicopter.

Helicopters of Russia CEO Andrey Boginsky said Mi-28UB is to be dispatched to Syria for testing.

Mi-28UB is a combat and training configuration of the attack helicopter Mi-28N Night Hunter, which began to be developed in 2010. Dual control is one of its key features. Although it is meant primarily for training pilots, it has retained all attack capabilities and can be used to attack enemy facilities and vehicles.