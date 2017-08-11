Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

More than 400 planes and helicopters delivered to Russian Aerospace Forces in 2017

Military & Defense
August 11, 18:31 UTC+3 MOSCOW

Commander-in-Chief of the Russian Aerospace Forces is satisfied with the current speed with which the aircraft fleet is being renewed

Share
1 pages in this article

MOSCOW, August 11. /TASS/. The Russian Aerospace Forces have received more than 400 new and modernized planes and helicopters this year, Commander-in-Chief of the Russian Aerospace Forces, Colonel General Viktor Bondarev, said in an interview with the Zvezda TV channel.

Read also

Russian Aerospace Force to get over hundred aircraft in 2017

"The aerospace forces are receiving new and modernized equipment at the same rates as we reached in 2016, and now, this year, we have received more than 100 planes and about 400 helicopters. According to the new state armaments program, the rates of aircraft deliveries to the army have been preserved. The Aerospace Forces will be renewing its aircraft fleet," Bondarev said.

"We are satisfied with the current speed with which the aircraft fleet is being renewed," he added.

The Commander-in-Chief also affirmed that Russian pilots would have more flight experience and level of training.

In December 2016, Russian Defense Minister and General of the Army Sergey Shoigu said at a meeting of the Defense Ministry Board that the Aerospace Forces had received 139 modern aircraft the previous year.

Read also

Russian Aerospace Force received 16 Su-34 fighter bombers in 2016

Russian Aerospace Force to receive 200 medium-range aircraft missiles in 2017

Russia’s Aerospace Force to get 17 new Sukhoi-30SM planes in 2017

Russian Aerospace Forces to get over 900 new aircraft by 2020

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
12
Tanks show off their firing skills at 2017 Army Games
3
Russia’s new diesel-electric submarine arrives at home port Sevastopol
10
Military scouts contest at the International Army Games
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Four best teams qualify for Tank Biathlon’s final stage
2
Russia’s 5th-generation fighter jet named as Su-57
3
Russia leads in tank biathlon at 2017 International Army Games after half of races
4
NATO comments on North Korea’s possible attack on US Pacific base
5
Russian army to start getting 5th-generation fighter jets in 2018
6
Russia's top diplomat shares his view on 'controlled chaos' theory
7
Trump’s statements on North Korea reminiscent of Bush’s preventive war doctrine — expert
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама