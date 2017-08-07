Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russia’s radiation, chemical, bioprotection force to get new robots by 2020

Military & Defense
August 07, 13:24 UTC+3 KORLA TEST SITE

Russia started creating such robots after the Chernobyl nuclear power plant accident

Share
1 pages in this article
© Donat Sorokin/TASS

KORLA TEST SITE /China/, August 7. /TASS/. New generation robots will be provided for Russia’s radiation, chemical and biological protection force by 2020, the force’s commander, Major-General Igor Kirillov, told the media on Monday.

Read also

Virtual battlefield for robots and drones developed in Russia

"By 2020 the emergency units whose task is to eliminate the effects of accidents at hazardous facilities will be equipped with new generation robots," he said.

Kirillov recalled that Russia started creating such robots after the Chernobyl nuclear power plant accident. Experience gained in the process of decontamination work at the sight of the worse-ever man-made disaster was used in the Raznoboi project (the system was developed and authorized for use in 2002) and the Berloga project (remote-controlled robot RD-RHR, commissioned in 2005).

"The robots currently available to Russia’s armed forces are capable of coping with the whole range of tasks by and large, but they already fail to meet the requirements posed to robots of the future," Kirillov said.

Read also

Russia begins work on deep-water robot to reach Mariana Trench’s floor

Russian Navy to use hypersonic missiles and robots after 2025

Russia's 20-tonne reconnaissance and attack robot to undergo testing in 2018

Russia’s new humanoid robot practices target shooting

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
10
Military scouts contest at the International Army Games
9
Sneak peek at Russian Airborne Forces' mighty weapons
8
Russians set all-time tank biathlon record at 2017 International Army Games
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russia’s new combat helicopter to undergo tests in Syria
2
Moscow doubts EU capable of implementing independent policy on Russia
3
Poland has no plans to deploy US missiles on its territory — top diplomat
4
Poland is ready to buy Russian gas only on competitive basis
5
Moscow wishes to avoid confrontation with Washington
6
Russia plans to abolish preferences to foreign aircraft makers from 2019 - deputy PM
7
Lavrov, Tillerson discuss new US sanctions
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама