Russia’s radiation, chemical, bioprotection force to get new robots by 2020

KORLA TEST SITE /China/, August 7. /TASS/. New generation robots will be provided for Russia’s radiation, chemical and biological protection force by 2020, the force’s commander, Major-General Igor Kirillov, told the media on Monday.

"By 2020 the emergency units whose task is to eliminate the effects of accidents at hazardous facilities will be equipped with new generation robots," he said.

Kirillov recalled that Russia started creating such robots after the Chernobyl nuclear power plant accident. Experience gained in the process of decontamination work at the sight of the worse-ever man-made disaster was used in the Raznoboi project (the system was developed and authorized for use in 2002) and the Berloga project (remote-controlled robot RD-RHR, commissioned in 2005).

"The robots currently available to Russia’s armed forces are capable of coping with the whole range of tasks by and large, but they already fail to meet the requirements posed to robots of the future," Kirillov said.