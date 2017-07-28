Back to Main page
New Gromky corvette floated at Far East shipyard

Military & Defense
July 28, 12:02 UTC+3 KOMSOMOLSK-ON-AMUR

The Amur Shipyard is building four corvettes for the Navy

KOMSOMOLSK-ON-AMUR, July 28. /TASS /. The Amur Shipyard in Russia’s Far East floated the Gromky corvette of project 20380 on Friday.

."Exactly a week ago we handed over the Sovershenny corvette to the Navy. It passed all test trials and is on combat duty now. Today we launch a new corvette - the Gromky," said Khabarovsk Region Governor Vyacheslav Shport who attended the ceremony.

He added that the Sovershenny corvette was highly praised by the operators. The Amur Shipyard is building four corvettes for the Navy. Three of them have to be handed over in 2018, 2019 and 2020.

Multipurpose corvettes of project 20380 are close sea zone warships capable of fighting surface warships and submarines and providing fire support to landing operations. The full displacement is close to 2.2 thousand tonnes, the speed is 27 knots and autonomous navigation range is 4,000 miles. The main armaments comprise anti-ship and anti-aircraft Uran and Redut missile complexes, artillery and anti-submarine weapons. The corvettes carry a helicopter.

