Large-scale combat readiness check kicks off in East Siberia

MOSCOW, July 24. /TASS/. Air Force and Air Defense units, and also other formations of Russia’s Eastern Military District have been alerted in this year’s largest combat readiness check in the Trans-Baikal Territory and Buryatia in East Siberia, the district’s press office reported on Monday.

The check involves around 8,000 troops and up to 50 aircraft and helicopters and over 3,000 items of military and special hardware.

"The drills involve the district’s units and formations based in the Republic of Buryatia and in the Trans-Baikal Territory and a part of aviation of the Air Force and Air Defense large unit," the press office said.

The practical phase of the drills will be held at the district’s Tsugol practice range in the Trans-Baikal Territory.

"The snap check will assess the ability of the Eastern Military District’s military governance bodies and formations to accomplish designated missions within the established time limits," the press office said.