Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Large-scale combat readiness check kicks off in East Siberia

Military & Defense
July 24, 11:47 UTC+3

The check involves around 8,000 troops and over 3,000 items of military and special hardware

Share
1 pages in this article
© Yuri Smityuk/TASS

MOSCOW, July 24. /TASS/. Air Force and Air Defense units, and also other formations of Russia’s Eastern Military District have been alerted in this year’s largest combat readiness check in the Trans-Baikal Territory and Buryatia in East Siberia, the district’s press office reported on Monday.

Read also

Over 3,000 Russian, Tajik troops alerted in first joint snap check

S-300 air defense units take part in snap check in Central Russia

Russia checks Aerospace Force for readiness to defend facilities against advanced weapons

Russia’s Caspian Flotilla warships take to sea in snap combat readiness check

Moscow air defense troops on alert in combat readiness check

The check involves around 8,000 troops and up to 50 aircraft and helicopters and over 3,000 items of military and special hardware.

"The drills involve the district’s units and formations based in the Republic of Buryatia and in the Trans-Baikal Territory and a part of aviation of the Air Force and Air Defense large unit," the press office said.

The practical phase of the drills will be held at the district’s Tsugol practice range in the Trans-Baikal Territory.

"The snap check will assess the ability of the Eastern Military District’s military governance bodies and formations to accomplish designated missions within the established time limits," the press office said.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
7
Cutting-edge corvette enters service with Russia’s Pacific Fleet
16
MAKS-2017: Russia's top air show kicks off
16
Russian Air Force crews show off combat skills at Aviadarts competition
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Kyrgyzstan was threatened with missiles for hosting US airbase, president says
2
Press review: Russian army takes aim at jihadi SUVs and Trump handcuffed by new sanctions
3
Seleznyov’s sentence may be extended by tacked on charges from two more US states — lawyer
4
IMF confirms recovery of Russia's economy in 2017
5
Russia supports Iraq’s efforts in eliminating terrorism — Lavrov
6
Russian first 3D printed satellite to go into space
7
Russian-Chinese naval exercises kick off in Baltic Sea
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама