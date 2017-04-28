Back to Main page
Russia checks Aerospace Force for readiness to defend facilities against advanced weapons

Military & Defense
April 28, 17:34 UTC+3

The check has confirmed the readiness of all armed service branches for effectively performing their tasks within the established time limits

MOSCOW, April 28. /TASS/. Russian Tupolev Tu-160 and Tu-95MS strategic bombers and about 50 other aircraft and helicopters have taken part in a control check of Aerospace Force units and formations, Aerospace Force Commander-in-Chief Colonel General Viktor Bondarev said on Friday.

"The control check of units and formations of the Aerospace Force has confirmed the readiness of all armed service branches for effectively performing their tasks within the established time limits and defending our facilities against existing and future aerospace attack means," the commander said.

As part of the combat readiness check, the crews of Tu-95MS strategic missile carriers practiced re-deployment to operational aerodromes and simulated launches of airborne cruise missiles while Tu-160 bombers performed flights at supersonic speed.

