Russia’s Caspian Flotilla warships take to sea in snap combat readiness check

Military & Defense
April 25, 11:55 UTC+3 ROSTOV-ON-DON
The drills involve missile ships and small artillery ships as well as harbor mine sweepers
© Dmitriy Rogulin/TASS

ROSTOV-ON-DON, April 25. /TASS/. The Caspian Flotilla has started a snap combat readiness check of its units and formations, the press office of Russia’s Southern Military District reported on Tuesday.

Defense ministry reveals Russian army's plans for upcoming year

"The drills involve the missile ships Tatarstan and Dagestan, the small missile ships Grad Sviyazhsk, Uglich and Veliky Ustyug, the small artillery ships Volgodonsk, Astrakhan and Makhachkala," the press office said.

The drills are also checking the skills of the crews of coastal and harbor mine sweepers, the anti-sabotage boat Grachyonok, vessels of the hydrographic service and the auxiliary fleet.

The Caspian Flotilla’s naval groups have left their bases, sailed to amassment areas and started drills to practice ships’ protection and defense in an unsafe roadstead.

