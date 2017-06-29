Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Newly-designed landing craft to be capable of carrying smaller air-cushioned vehicles

Military & Defense
June 29, 12:00 UTC+3 ST. PETERSBURG

The landing craft should transport not just people, but also fuel, helicopters, boats and landing craft

Share
1 pages in this article
© Piotr Kovalev/TASS

ST. PETERSBURG, June 29. /TASS/. The advanced landing craft that is being designed for the Russian Navy will be able to carry and land small air-cushioned vehicles, Director General of the Nevskoye Design Bureau, Sergey Vlasov, said in an interview with TASS at the 8th International Maritime Defense Show in St. Petersburg.

Read also

Russian Navy may get new advanced aircraft carrier

Russian Navy to get four frigates by 2020

Cutting-edge icebreaker to join Russian Navy by yearend

About half of Russian Navy warships to be armed with Kalibr cruise missiles by late 2020

Russian Navy to get seven advanced nuclear submarines by 2021

"If there is a new landing ship, it will carry small air-cushioned landing craft. There is the Zubr (a large landing ship), there are the Murenas and a number of smaller ships. They will enter the well dock of the new landing craft," he said.

According to Vlasov, the Nevskoye Design Bureau offers several versions of large landing ships with various displacement.

"Different equipment and numerous weapons can be incorporated into a single space. These ships vary based on their displacement. The Ivan Gren is one type, and the Mistral is quite another type of ship. There may be something in between. The Mistral has displacement of around 20,000 tonnes," Vlasov reiterated.

The landing craft should transport not just people, but also fuel, helicopters, boats and landing craft. "All of this as a whole determines how many things will fit in," the director general explained.

The Nevskoye Design Bureau is the only design agency that has the authority to develop aircraft carriers and landing craft, as well as ground simulation facilities for aircraft.

Gallery
17 photo
© TASS/Yuri Smityuk

Outstanding ships of the Russian Navy

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Russian defense industry
In other media
Реклама
Photo
16
Russian Air Force crews show off combat skills at Aviadarts competition
16
Best warships and submarines of Russia's Northern fleet
10
Wolf, Lynx and Tiger: Russian military vehicles
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Top military brass baffled by UK defense chief’s remarks about Russian warship
2
Russian diplomat warns US apparently gearing up for new intervention in Syria
3
Indian Navy content with Russian-made aircraft carrier
4
Putin's aide points to US internal power struggle as undermining White House policy
5
Russia creating advanced amphibious ship for Arctic
6
Press review: EU haggles with Russia over Ukraine and Kurds count on Moscow's response
7
Newly-designed landing craft to be capable of carrying smaller air-cushioned vehicles
TOP STORIES
Реклама