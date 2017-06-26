Russia to feature advanced torpedo at St. Petersburg naval show

Kremlin comments on dispute between Telegram founder and telecom watchdogRussian Politics & Diplomacy June 26, 14:27
MOSCOW, June 26. /TASS/. The Fizik deep-water homing torpedo will be featured at the St. Petersburg International Maritime Defense Show in its export configuration, Russia’s United Ship-Building Corporation President Alexei Rakhmanov said on Monday.
"It will be featured in some form and I even know which one: in its export configuration," he said.
As was reported earlier, Russia has made operational and launched the serial production of the Fizik torpedo intended to replace the outdated USET-80 that was developed in the 1980s. A source reported that the new torpedo has a maximum firing range of 50 km and a speed of 60 knots.
The St. Petersburg International Maritime Defense Show will be held on June 28 - July 2 and will involve 49 foreign companies. Overall, 400 participants are expected at the naval show. A total of 21 naval craft, including warships, will be exhibited in the St. Petersburg sea port.