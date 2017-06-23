Russia launches serial production of seaborne air defense missile system

MOSCOW, June 23. /TASS/. The development of the Pantsyr-ME seaborne surface-to-air missile and artillery complex has been completed and the system has been launched into serial production, state hi-tech corporation Rostec CEO Sergei Chemezov said on Friday.

"The development of the seaborne version of the Pantsyr air defense system that has no analogues in the world has been completed. The presentation of the Pantsyr-ME will be held at the International Maritime Defense Show in St. Petersburg," Chemezov said.

"The complex has already been launched into serial production," he added.

The Pantsyr-ME is the shipborne version of the Pantsyr antiaircraft missile/gun system. The system’s version for ground forces is called Pantsyr-S.

The International Maritime Defense Show will be held in St. Petersburg on June 28 - July 2.