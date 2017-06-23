Russia launches serial production of seaborne air defense missile system

Watchdog claims Telegram provides means of communication to terroristsBusiness & Economy June 23, 16:45
Russia launches serial production of seaborne air defense missile systemMilitary & Defense June 23, 16:25
Kamaz to invest 50 mln euro in construction of assembly plant in AfricaBusiness & Economy June 23, 16:16
Key facts about Turkish Stream projectBusiness & Economy June 23, 16:05
Lavrov slams NATO for its geopolitical ambitionsRussian Politics & Diplomacy June 23, 15:58
Russia, Belarus plan to create common visa space — LavrovRussian Politics & Diplomacy June 23, 15:37
Lavrov says no plans to occupy Belarus on pretext of conducting military drillsRussian Politics & Diplomacy June 23, 15:11
St. Petersburg may apply for hosting Champions League finalSport June 23, 14:53
Pyongyang denies torturing US student who died after release from North KoreaWorld June 23, 14:45
{{element.title}}{{element.heading}} {{element.date}}
MOSCOW, June 23. /TASS/. The development of the Pantsyr-ME seaborne surface-to-air missile and artillery complex has been completed and the system has been launched into serial production, state hi-tech corporation Rostec CEO Sergei Chemezov said on Friday.
"The development of the seaborne version of the Pantsyr air defense system that has no analogues in the world has been completed. The presentation of the Pantsyr-ME will be held at the International Maritime Defense Show in St. Petersburg," Chemezov said.
"The complex has already been launched into serial production," he added.
The Pantsyr-ME is the shipborne version of the Pantsyr antiaircraft missile/gun system. The system’s version for ground forces is called Pantsyr-S.
The International Maritime Defense Show will be held in St. Petersburg on June 28 - July 2.