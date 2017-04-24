Back to Main page
Russia’s seaborne air defense system to receive three types of missiles

Military & Defense
April 24, 13:09 UTC+3 MOSCOW
Russia’s seaborne missile complex will be fitted out with three types of missiles unified with the S-350 Vityaz ground-based air defense system
© Vitaliy Nevar/TASS

MOSCOW, April 24. /TASS/. Russia’s Poliment-Redut seaborne missile complex will be fitted out with three types of missiles unified with the S-350 Vityaz ground-based air defense system, Almaz-Antey Aerospace Defense Group Chief Designer Pavel Sozinov said on Monday.

"The Poliment-Redut-R R&D work is focused on developing small-, medium-and intermediate-range missiles for arming the relevant ships," he said in an interview published in Natsionalnaya Oborona (National Defense) magazine.

"Poliment-Redut surface-to-air missiles have been unified with the S-350 Vityaz air defense system," the chief designer said.

All new-generation missiles are being developed with active homing heads and the inertial guidance system and feature very high maneuverable characteristics for hitting the entire range of attack means, Sozinov said.

This year, Almaz-Antey defense contractor will celebrate the 15th anniversary of its establishment.

Topics
Russian defense industry
