Russia’s seaborne air defense system to receive three types of missiles

Russia’s NHL stars Radulov, Zaitsev summoned to national squad for 2017 IIHF ChampionshipSport April 24, 13:50
Lavrov notes anti-Russia sanctions brought up during talks with MogheriniRussian Politics & Diplomacy April 24, 13:46
Armenia remembers 1915 genocide victimsWorld April 24, 13:28
Russia’s seaborne air defense system to receive three types of missilesMilitary & Defense April 24, 13:09
Press review: Le Pen-Macron duel and Western-style populism in RussiaPress Review April 24, 13:00
Attorney says no attempts from Trump administration to contact SnowdenWorld April 24, 12:59
Re-enactment of WWII Battle of Berlin staged in MoscowSociety & Culture April 24, 12:37
Testing of Russian air defense system Vityaz to be completed by 2017Military & Defense April 24, 12:31
Moscow interested in restoring ties with EURussian Politics & Diplomacy April 24, 11:51
{{element.title}}{{element.heading}} {{element.date}}
MOSCOW, April 24. /TASS/. Russia’s Poliment-Redut seaborne missile complex will be fitted out with three types of missiles unified with the S-350 Vityaz ground-based air defense system, Almaz-Antey Aerospace Defense Group Chief Designer Pavel Sozinov said on Monday.
"The Poliment-Redut-R R&D work is focused on developing small-, medium-and intermediate-range missiles for arming the relevant ships," he said in an interview published in Natsionalnaya Oborona (National Defense) magazine.
"Poliment-Redut surface-to-air missiles have been unified with the S-350 Vityaz air defense system," the chief designer said.
All new-generation missiles are being developed with active homing heads and the inertial guidance system and feature very high maneuverable characteristics for hitting the entire range of attack means, Sozinov said.
This year, Almaz-Antey defense contractor will celebrate the 15th anniversary of its establishment.