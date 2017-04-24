Testing of Russian air defense system Vityaz to be completed by 2017

WWII Berlin offensive operation staged in MoscowSociety & Culture April 24, 12:37
MOSCOW, April 24. /TASS/. Government certification tests of the air defense system S-350 Vityaz will be completed by the end of 2017, the general designer of the Almaz-
Antey air and space defense concern, Pavel Sozinov, said on Monday.
"Government certification tests will be through this year. Preliminary firing tests are in progress," he said in an interview to National Defense magazine.
Radar and control systems have been tested in full with no fundamental objections made.
"Over the available period of time the required statistics of combat launches and of interception of real targets in various maneuvering conditions are to be gathered," Sozinov said.