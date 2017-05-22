Russian air defense weaponry sparks interest at Minsk military show

International Tournament for Burchalkin Cup ended in victory of the Spanish "Villarreal"

MOSCOW, May 22. /TASS/. Russian short-and long-range air defense weapons displayed at the Milex-2017 military exhibition in Minsk whipped up interest among potential buyers, Rosoboronexport’s (part of the Rostech corporation) press service reported.

"Rosoboronexport’s partners showed a heightened interest in Russian air defense weapons with various operating range, such as the S-300 (the SA-10 Grumble), the Buk-M2E (the SA-17 Grizzly ) and the Tor-M2KM (the SA-15 Gauntlet) surface-to-air missile systems," the report says.

Besides, the participants gave priority to advanced aircraft models, army wheeled and tracked vehicles, radar equipment, electronic warfare and intelligence equipment, as well as other military weaponry.

"We’ve had very engaging meetings with representatives from Angola, Bulgaria, Greece, Egypt, Iran, Kazakhstan, China, United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Serbia, Singapore and Turkey," the report quoted the head of the Rostech and Rosoboronexport combined delegation and Rosoboronexport’s security department head, Valery Varlamov, as saying.

Minsk is holding the exhibition from May 20-22.