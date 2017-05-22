Russian air defense weaponry sparks interest at Minsk military show

PM Medvedev says envoy’s murder 'left imprint' on Russian consulate’s work in TurkeyRussian Politics & Diplomacy May 22, 18:40
Peruvian fire-fighting service wants to buy Russian Mi-171 helicoptersBusiness & Economy May 22, 18:00
Putin sets task of accelerating work on super-heavy rocketScience & Space May 22, 17:55
Russian PM comments on decision to remove trade restrictions with TurkeyBusiness & Economy May 22, 17:39
Russia and its EU partners discuss entry point for Turkish Stream’s second lineBusiness & Economy May 22, 17:38
Austrian chancellor to address SPIEF-2017 on June 2Business & Economy May 22, 17:00
Russian air defense weaponry sparks interest at Minsk military showMilitary & Defense May 22, 16:54
International Paralympic Committee decides to maintain Russia’s membership suspensionSport May 22, 16:46
McCain’s anti-Putin rants are ‘way out of line’ but fail to harm ties with US — KremlinRussian Politics & Diplomacy May 22, 16:29
{{element.title}}{{element.heading}} {{element.date}}
MOSCOW, May 22. /TASS/. Russian short-and long-range air defense weapons displayed at the Milex-2017 military exhibition in Minsk whipped up interest among potential buyers, Rosoboronexport’s (part of the Rostech corporation) press service reported.
"Rosoboronexport’s partners showed a heightened interest in Russian air defense weapons with various operating range, such as the S-300 (the SA-10 Grumble), the Buk-M2E (the SA-17 Grizzly ) and the Tor-M2KM (the SA-15 Gauntlet) surface-to-air missile systems," the report says.
Besides, the participants gave priority to advanced aircraft models, army wheeled and tracked vehicles, radar equipment, electronic warfare and intelligence equipment, as well as other military weaponry.
"We’ve had very engaging meetings with representatives from Angola, Bulgaria, Greece, Egypt, Iran, Kazakhstan, China, United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Serbia, Singapore and Turkey," the report quoted the head of the Rostech and Rosoboronexport combined delegation and Rosoboronexport’s security department head, Valery Varlamov, as saying.
Minsk is holding the exhibition from May 20-22.