Russia working on advanced air defense system

Military & Defense
May 26, 19:17 UTC+3 SMOLENSK

Eight priority R&D works are underway in Russia on assignment from the Defense Ministry to create an advanced air defense system

Tor-M2DT antiaircraft missile system

Tor-M2DT antiaircraft missile system

© Mikhail Metzel/TASS

SMOLENSK, May 26. /TASS/. Eight priority R&D works are underway in Russia on assignment from the Defense Ministry to create an advanced air defense system, Air Defense Force Commander Lieutenant-General Alexander Leonov said on Friday.

"The works are underway for creating an air defense system to comprise the entire range of modern and promising automated control systems, reconnaissance means, air defense missile and artillery systems and complexes," the commander said at a conference on the prospects of battlefield air defense.

Air defense systems on standby to protect Russian skies

This year, Russia demonstrated for the first time at the Victory Day parade in Red Square the Tor-M2DT autonomous small-range antiaircraft missile system developed specifically for Arctic applications, the commander said.

"R&D work is planned to be launched for a further perspective to prepare tactical and technical assignments for developing new types of troops’ armaments," the commander said.

According to him, "proposals are currently being drafted and approved for the new draft state armaments program."

"The measures we are proposing will help continue equipping air defense troops with modern weapon systems and will give a possibility to lay the scientific and technical groundwork for developing promising armaments," Leonov said.

Air defense systems S-400 protect skies over Moscow

