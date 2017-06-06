Back to Main page
Russian MiG-31 fighter intercepts Norwegian Air Force’s plane over Barents Sea

Military & Defense
June 06, 16:50 UTC+3

After the Russian fighter jet made a safe and close approach to the Norwegian plane, the P-3C Orion aircraft changed its course and flew away from the Russian borders

MOSCOW, June 6. /TASS/. A Mikoyan MiG-31 fighter jet has intercepted a P-3C Orion anti-submarine warfare plane of the Norwegian Air Force over the Barents Sea near the Russian border, Russia’s Defense Ministry reported on Tuesday.

