Russian MiG-31 fighter intercepts Norwegian Air Force’s plane over Barents Sea

MOSCOW, June 6. /TASS/. A Mikoyan MiG-31 fighter jet has intercepted a P-3C Orion anti-submarine warfare plane of the Norwegian Air Force over the Barents Sea near the Russian border, Russia’s Defense Ministry reported on Tuesday.

After the Russian fighter jet made a safe and close approach to the Norwegian plane, the P-3C Orion aircraft changed its course and flew away from the Russian borders, the ministry’s press office reported.

"At about 12:30 Moscow time on June 6, Russia’s aerospace monitoring means detected an aircraft over the neutral waters of the Barents Sea performing a flight along the state border of the Russian Federation with its transponder turned off. A MiG-31 fighter from the Northern Fleet’s alert air defense forces was scrambled to intercept the target," the Defense Ministry said.

"The interceptor plane’s crew approached the target at a safe distance and visually identified it as a P-3C Orion anti-submarine warfare patrol aircraft of the Norwegian Air Force. After the Norwegian plane changed its flight route and flew away from the border of the Russian Federation, the MiG-31 fighter jet returned to its home aerodrome," the Defense Ministry said.