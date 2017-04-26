MiG-31 interceptor jet crashes in Russia

MOSCOW, April 26. /TASS/. A MiG-31 interceptor jet crashed near the Telemba proving ground in Buryatia during a training flight on Wednesday, the Defense Ministry said. Both pilots reportedly ejected themselves.

"A MiG-31 interceptor jet of the Eastern Military District crashed during a training flight near the Telemba proving ground, the Republic of Buryatia, at 12:05 Moscow time. Both crewmembers reportedly ejected themselves," the Defense Ministry said. "A search and rescue service helicopter was dispatched to the site of the incident."

"The plane crashed at a proving ground in an unpopulated area. Both pilots ejected themselves. They were promptly evacuated. Their life is not in danger," the Defense Ministry said.

Earlier, a source in local emergency services said the crash occurred 120 kilometers away from the city of Chita.