MiG-31 interceptor jet crashes in Russia

Military & Defense
April 26, 12:41 updated at: April 26, 12:57 UTC+3
The Defense Ministry says a MiG-31 interceptor jet crashed in Buryatia during a training flight
MiG-31 interceptor jet

MiG-31 interceptor jet

© Donat Sorokin/TASS

MOSCOW, April 26. /TASS/. A MiG-31 interceptor jet crashed near the Telemba proving ground in Buryatia during a training flight on Wednesday, the Defense Ministry said. Both pilots reportedly ejected themselves.

"A MiG-31 interceptor jet of the Eastern Military District crashed during a training flight near the Telemba proving ground, the Republic of Buryatia, at 12:05 Moscow time. Both crewmembers reportedly ejected themselves," the Defense Ministry said. "A search and rescue service helicopter was dispatched to the site of the incident."

"The plane crashed at a proving ground in an unpopulated area. Both pilots ejected themselves. They were promptly evacuated. Their life is not in danger," the Defense Ministry said.

Earlier, a source in local emergency services said the crash occurred 120 kilometers away from the city of Chita.

