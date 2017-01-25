Back to Main page
Japan scrambles fighter jets to intercept Russian bombers

Military & Defense
January 25, 6:19 UTC+3 TOKYO
Japan’s airspace was not violated, the Joint Staff said
Tu-95MS strategic bomber

Tu-95MS strategic bomber

©  ITAR-TASS/Dmitry Rogulin

TOKYO, January 25. /TASS/. Japanese Air Self-Defense Force fighter jets were scrambled Tuesday to intercept three Russian Tu-95 Bear strategic bombers, the Joint Staff of Japan’s Self-Defense Forces said Wednesday.

Japan’s airspace was not violated, the Joint Staff said.

The latest similar event involving Russian warplanes near the Japanese borders was recorded about a year ago, in January 2016.

From April to September 2016, Japan had to dispatch its fighter jets more than 500 times to intercept foreign military aircraft. The vast majority of the sorties were performed to intercept Chinese warplanes.

