Japan scrambles fighter jets to intercept Russian bombers

TOKYO, January 25. /TASS/. Japanese Air Self-Defense Force fighter jets were scrambled Tuesday to intercept three Russian Tu-95 Bear strategic bombers, the Joint Staff of Japan’s Self-Defense Forces said Wednesday.

Japan’s airspace was not violated, the Joint Staff said.

The latest similar event involving Russian warplanes near the Japanese borders was recorded about a year ago, in January 2016.

From April to September 2016, Japan had to dispatch its fighter jets more than 500 times to intercept foreign military aircraft. The vast majority of the sorties were performed to intercept Chinese warplanes.