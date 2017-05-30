Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russia’s cutting-edge fighter jet to enter service this year

Military & Defense
May 30, 19:34 UTC+3

The work on the T-50 fighter jet also goes according to plan, the Russian Defense Ministry said

Share
1 pages in this article
The Su-35S fighter jet

The Su-35S fighter jet

© Ladislav Karpov/TASS

Gallery
12 photo
© Sergey Bobylev/TASS

World’s most famous stealth aircraft

MOSCOW, May 30. /TASS/. The Russian Aerospace Force is expected to complete the trials and take state-of-the-art Su-35S plane into service in late 2017, Russian Deputy Defense Minister Yuri Borisov said on Tuesday.

"As of today, over 50 aircraft are undergoing operational evaluation and trials at units of the Aerospace Force. We expect that the state joint trials will be completed at the end of this year and the aircraft will be taken into service," Borisov said. 

As the Defense Ministry said, the Su-35S is undergoing the concluding stage of state joint trials to assess the efficiency of using its new armament in super-maneuverable modes, onboard equipment and automated control systems.

The 5th generation jet with new engine

The deputy defense minister also said that the flight tests of Russia’s fifth-generation T-50 fighter jet with new engines would begin in late 2017.

"The works on the T-50 are proceeding on schedule, and some flight and technical characteristics have been confirmed, which the Defense Ministry sets to this perspective hardware. In late 2017, we expect the commencement of flight tests of the T-50 with new engines," the deputy defense minister said.

Read also

Russia’s cutting-edge fighter jets practice advanced maneuvers in Arctic

Russia’s advanced MiG-35 fighter jet to use cutting-edge weapons

Russia to supply 10 advanced Su-35 fighter jets to China this year

Russia may supply ten Su-35 fighter jets to China in 2017

Russia’s Su-35S fighters in Syria to be used against ground targets — expert

Russia’s advanced Su-35S fighter jet: premier performance over Syrian skies

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Aviation Russian defense industry
In other media
Реклама
Photo
10
Wolf, Lynx and Tiger: Russian military vehicles
11
Russia's legendary Su-27 jet fighter marks the 40th anniversary of its first flight
6
Russian air defense weaponry sparks interest at Minsk military show
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Moscow mayor says Monday's hurricane in Moscow 'unprecedented'
2
Moscow concerned over US threats against Syria’s armed forces
3
Russian anti-submarine destroyer enters English Channel
4
Russia’s cutting-edge fighter jet to enter service this year
5
Lavrov slams Macron's 'media propaganda' remarks as post-Obama policy aftereffect
6
Putin to take part in St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
7
Russian experts discover cancer-fighting, anti-inflammatory substances in marine fungus
TOP STORIES
Реклама