Russia’s cutting-edge fighter jet to enter service this year

MOSCOW, May 30. /TASS/. The Russian Aerospace Force is expected to complete the trials and take state-of-the-art Su-35S plane into service in late 2017, Russian Deputy Defense Minister Yuri Borisov said on Tuesday.

"As of today, over 50 aircraft are undergoing operational evaluation and trials at units of the Aerospace Force. We expect that the state joint trials will be completed at the end of this year and the aircraft will be taken into service," Borisov said.

As the Defense Ministry said, the Su-35S is undergoing the concluding stage of state joint trials to assess the efficiency of using its new armament in super-maneuverable modes, onboard equipment and automated control systems.

The 5th generation jet with new engine

The deputy defense minister also said that the flight tests of Russia’s fifth-generation T-50 fighter jet with new engines would begin in late 2017.

"The works on the T-50 are proceeding on schedule, and some flight and technical characteristics have been confirmed, which the Defense Ministry sets to this perspective hardware. In late 2017, we expect the commencement of flight tests of the T-50 with new engines," the deputy defense minister said.