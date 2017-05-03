Russia develops main engine for 5th-generation fighter jet

MOSCOW, May 3. /TASS/. Russia has developed the main engine for the PAK FA (T-50) 5th-generation fighter jet, United Aircraft-Building Corporation Chief Designer Sergei Korotkov said at a TASS press conference on Wednesday.

"Today the next-generation engine has been actually developed and soon trials will begin for it together with the T-50, for which it has been created. The design bureau is carrying out specific work. We are working on these projects together with them," the chief designer said.

The T-50 is the 5th-generation fighter jet that made its debut flight in 2010. It was reported earlier that the T-50 serial production will begin in 2017, after which the fighter jet will enter service with Russia’s Aerospace Force. According to the latest data, the first stage of trials is expected to be completed in 2018.

It was reported earlier that the T-50 with the new engine would perform its first flight in the fourth quarter of 2017. The 5th-generation fighter jet is currently equipped with the so-called 117S first-stage engine. The new engine has not yet received its name and is notionally called the second-stage engine.

Compared to previous-generation fighters, the T-50 features some unique characteristics, combining the functions of a strike aircraft and a fighter jet. Composite materials and innovation technologies, the plane’s aerodynamic layout and measures to reduce the engine’s visibility provide for the T-50’s low radar and infrared signature.

This allows considerably boosting its combat efficiency against air and ground targets at any time of the day or night under any weather conditions.