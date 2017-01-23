Back to Main page
Russia to develop 5th-generation medium-range anti-aircraft missile system

Military & Defense
January 23, 13:19 UTC+3 MOSCOW
Air defense missile complex can be developed within 7-10 years, the developer told TASS
© Yuri Belinskiy/TASS

MOSCOW, January 23. /TASS/. A fifth-generation anti-aircraft missile system based on the Buk medium-range air defense missile complex can be developed within 7-10 years, Director of the Tikhomirov R&D Institute of Instrument-Making Yuri Bely told TASS.

© ITAR -TASS/Dmitry Rogulin

Russian air defense systems in demand on global arms market

The Tikhomirov R&D Institute of Instrument-Making is part of Russia’s Almaz-Antey Group, the manufacturer of S-300 and S-400 long-range air defense missile systems.

"The experience of developing complex hi-tech systems suggests that the creation of fifth-generation medium-range antiaircraft missile systems may take from seven to ten years amid favorable conditions," he said.

A principled decision has already been made on continuing works on the range of Buk antiaircraft missile complexes, without waiting for an official technical assignment from the Defense Ministry of Russia, Bely said, adding that Almaz-Antey was carrying out the relevant work at its own expense.

"A new system is expected to incorporate a further improvement in jamming resistance and survivability, automated and robotized combat capabilities, wider detection and destruction ranges and closer integration into the unified echeloned air defense system or, in other words, broader support of the network-centric control system," he said.

Russian defense industry
In other media
