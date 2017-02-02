Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russian army may start receiving 5th-generation T-50 fighter jets in 2018

Military & Defense
February 02, 18:21 UTC+3
It is first necessary to complete the fighter jet’s trials, the deputy defense minister said
Share
1 pages in this article
© Sergey Bobylyov/TASS

BUDAPEST, February 2. /TASS/. The deliveries of the fifth-generation T-50 (PAK FA) fighter jet to the Russian Armed Forces may start after 2018, Deputy Defense Minister of Russia Yuri Borisov said on Thursday.

"Most likely, this will be already the next state armament program, i.e. 2018-2025," he said in response to a question about the possible timeframe of delivering the fifth-generation fighter jet to the troops.

Read also

Defense minister reveals Russian army's plans for military drills in 2017
Putin shares his view on what Russian Army needs most
Top brass says Russian Army got cutting-edge weaponry in 2016
Defense ministry reveals Russian army's plans for upcoming year

It is first necessary to complete the fighter jet’s trials, the deputy defense minister said.

"We are not in a hurry," Borisov said.

As long as the existing analogs meet the requirements of the Armed Forces, there is no need spending money on the purchase of expensive new military hardware, he said.

"We are holding an operational evaluation and have purchased limited batches. We’ll see how they will operate in practice. We are now revealing all drawbacks and making changes to ensure that we purchase practically proven examples when time comes," the deputy defense minister said.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
10
Russia’s advanced MiG-35 fighter jet
7
MiG-35 warplane to become Russia’s sole light fighter jet
3
New motor rifle division to guard Russia’s southern frontiers
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Former FSB head says easing of US sanctions paves way for setting up anti-terror coalition
2
US eases sanctions against Russian Federal Security Service
3
Russia, Hungary agree to step up cooperation in nuclear power
4
Russian army may start receiving 5th-generation T-50 fighter jets in 2018
5
Russian top diplomat: West recognizes that Poroshenko is behind current events in Donbass
6
Ukraine UN ambassador says new US administration won’t accept Crimea as part of Russia
7
Putin: Kiev needs money, aggravates situation in Donbass to show itself off as victim
TOP STORIES
Реклама