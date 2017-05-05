Russia’s cutting-edge fighter jets practice advanced maneuvers in Arctic

Advanced frigate Admiral Essen joins Russia’s Mediterranean naval task forceMilitary & Defense May 05, 12:08
VLADIVOSTOK, May 5. /TASS/. Russia’s state-of-the-art Sukhoi Su-35S fighter jets stationed in the Eastern Military District have performed advanced maneuvers and flights at extremely low and maximally permissible altitudes in the Arctic zone, District spokesman Alexander Gordeyev said on Friday.
"The advanced Su-35S jets of the Eastern Military District’s fighter aviation regiment stationed in the Khabarovsk Territory have performed tactical flight assignments in the Arctic zone. They earlier flew to one of the district’s aerodromes in the Extreme North," Gordeyev said.
During their combat training flights, the pilots practiced advanced maneuvers, flights along assigned routes and combat plane pilotage at extremely low and maximally permissible altitudes.
The fighter aviation flights were carried out in compliance with international law, the spokesman said.