Russia’s Eastern Military District receives new shipment of Terminator helicopters

VLADOVOSTOK, May 29. /TASS/. Russia’s Eastern Military District has received a new shipment of the Mil Mi-8AMTSh Terminator helicopters, the first in 2017, the district’s press service said in a statement on Monday.

"The new helicopters have been delivered to an airbase located in the Transbaikalia Territory. Before the delivery, the helicopters were inspected by technical experts from the airbase, while pilots conducted test flights," the statement reads.

However, the press service did not elaborate how many helicopters were included in the first shipment.

The Mi-8AMTSh helicopter was developed on the basis of the Mi-8AMT multipurpose helicopter. It is particularly equipped with satellite navigation system, infrared interpretation system and night vision devices for pilots. The helicopter can be equipped with various types of weapons, including guided missile complexes, attached to ejector racks on each side.

With a maximum take-off weight of 13,000 kilograms, the helicopter can fly at a maximum speed of 230 kilometers per hour.