Russia may develop advanced Ka-62 helicopter’s shipborne version

MOSCOW, May 26. /TASS/. The Kamov Design Bureau may develop the advanced Ka-62 helicopter’s shipborne version with folding blades and the tailpiece, Kamov Chief Designer Sergei Mikheyev said at the HeliRussia-2017 helicopter industry exhibition on Friday.

"There is simply the idea of placing the Ka-62 on a ship where hangars are created. An original solution is envisaged: folded blades," he said.

The helicopter’s relevant makeup, which has already been created, envisages folding both the blades and the tailpiece, the chief designer said.

"We have created a completely unique helicopter capable of substituting a big niche and capable of performing tasks both for military and civil goals," Mikheyev said.

The flight model of Russia’s most advanced Ka-62 helicopter performed its first trial flight over the site of "Progress" Arsenyev Aviation Company, part of Russian Helicopters Group, on Thursday.

The flight lasted 15 minutes and showed that all of the helicopter’s necessary adjustments had been successfully completed, the Russian Helicopters press office reported.

The test pilots of the Ka-62’s main developer (the Kamov Company) assessed the helicopter’s overall performance capacity and checked the operation of its basic power supply systems, onboard equipment and the engine unit.

Specifically, the test pilots checked the helicopter’s stability and controllability and the operability of its basic systems and complexes.

The Ka-62 performed the 15-minute flight around a circle at a speed of 110 km/hr.

The Ka-62 flight model got off the ground for the first time in April this year to assess its general operability and check the operation of its basic power supply systems and onboard equipment.

The Ka-62 is designated to transport passengers, carry out rescue operations and also works in the oil and gas sector. The helicopter’s high power-to-weight ratio offers a wide range of altitudes for its operation. The Ka-62 can be used in a hot climate and it can perform flights above the sea.