Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Syrian troops destroy over 4,500 terrorist facilities with Russian air task force’s help

Military & Defense
February 07, 16:11 UTC+3 MOSCOW
Russia’s Tu-22M3 long-range bombers have carried out 36 combat flights to Syria’s city of Deir ez-Zor since the beginning of the year, destroying 34 terrorist facilities
Share
1 pages in this article
© Valeriy Sharifulin/TASS

MOSCOW, February 7. /TASS/. The Syrian government forces have destroyed 4,608 facilities of the Islamic State terrorist organization (outlawed in Russia) with the assistance of Russia’s air task force since the beginning of this year, Chief of the Russian General Staff’s Main Operations Department Lieutenant-General Sergey Rudskoi said on Tuesday.

"The government troops supported by the Russian air task force are currently conducting an offensive against the terrorist grouping of the ISIL [the former name of the Islamic State]. A total of 4,608 terrorist facilities have been destroyed since January 1," the general said.

Over the past month, the Syrian government troops have driven terrorists out of 35 communities in the north of the province of Aleppo, he said.

Read also
Idlib, northern Syria
Defense Ministry refutes reports about Russia's airstrikes on Idlib

"Control of a territory of over 300 square kilometers has been established. The government troops are currently 1.5 kilometers south of the town of al-Bab, the general said.

Joint actions by Russian Aerospace Force and Turkey’s Air Force are making a considerable contribution to destroying the IS grouping, he noted.

"For this purpose, they are maintaining constant interaction and exchanging information, as well as doing joint planning and delivering strikes. The Russian warplanes have destroyed 892 terrorist objectives near al-Bab," the Russian general said.

According to Rudskoi, Russia’s Tu-22M3 long-range bombers have carried out 36 combat flights to Syria’s city of Deir ez-Zor since the beginning of the year, destroying 34 facilities of the Islamic State.

"The airstrikes of Russia’s long-range bombers in the city of Deir ez-Zor area have played an important role in eroding the combat capabilities and morale of the ISIL militants. The Tu-22M3 bombers have carried out 36 combat flights destroying as many as 34 terrorist facilities. Russia’s Aerospace Force will continue its activities aimed at eliminating terrorist facilities on Syria’s territory," the general added.

On January 18, Russia’s General Staff said that the Islamic State militants "continue to attack the positions of the Syrian troops. In case the city is taken by terrorists, the residents will face a true genocide. The population of Deir ez-Zor may be exterminated." After that, Russia has more than once used its long-range bombers to deliver airstrikes in the Deir ez-Zor province.

Read also

Russia's ambassador to Syria describes situation in Aleppo as 'not so bad'
Ambassador: Russian diplomats in Syria still in danger despite ceasefire deal
Jordan says opposition groups in southern Syria ready to join efforts against IS, al-Nusra
Humanitarian aid for civilians comes only from Russia and Syria, Aleppo resident says
Moscow ready to clarify issue of 'safe zones' in Syria with US

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Syrian conflict
In other media
Реклама
Photo
10
Russia’s advanced MiG-35 fighter jet
7
MiG-35 warplane to become Russia’s sole light fighter jet
3
New motor rifle division to guard Russia’s southern frontiers
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Syrian army gaining ground in effort to re-take Palmyra
2
Kremlin ready to wait until 2023 for Fox News journalist apologies
3
Rosatom to create ammunition for Armata tanks
4
THAAD in South Korea poses direct threat to Russian security, ambassador says
5
Putin signs law on ratification of Turkish Stream agreement
6
Syrian troops destroy over 4,500 terrorist facilities with Russian air task force’s help
7
Russia may sell SSJ-100 aircraft to Armenia in 2018-2019
TOP STORIES
Реклама