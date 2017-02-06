Jordan says opposition groups in southern Syria ready to join efforts against IS, al-Nusra

Moscow expects high-ranking foreign representatives to take part in Arctic forumBusiness & Economy February 06, 17:42
ASTANA, February 6. /TASS/. Jordanian representatives say opposition groups in Syria’s southern provinces are ready to join cessation of hostilities and pool efforts against Islamic State and Jabhat al-Nusra, deputy chief of the main operations directorate of the Russian General Staff, Stanislav Gadzhimagomedov, who leads the Russian delegation to the Astana talks on Syria, told reporters on Monday.
"During the talks, the Jordanian side came out with very interesting information: it informed about the situation in the south of Syria and commitment of opposition groups acting in southern provinces to join cessation of hostilities and their readiness to fight against international terrorist organizations, such as Islamic State and Jabhat al-Nusra, which are acting in the south of Syria," he said.
"In general, both the Turkish and the Iranian sides, as well as representatives of the United Nations expressed interest in their report and readiness to continue work with the Jordanian side," he added.