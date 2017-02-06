Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Jordan says opposition groups in southern Syria ready to join efforts against IS, al-Nusra

World
February 06, 16:38 UTC+3 ASTANA
During the Astana talks, the Jordanian side informed about the situation in the south of Syria
Share
1 pages in this article
© Militant Photo via AP

ASTANA, February 6. /TASS/. Jordanian representatives say opposition groups in Syria’s southern provinces are ready to join cessation of hostilities and pool efforts against Islamic State and Jabhat al-Nusra, deputy chief of the main operations directorate of the Russian General Staff, Stanislav Gadzhimagomedov, who leads the Russian delegation to the Astana talks on Syria, told reporters on Monday.

Read also
Eastern Aleppo, Syria
Astana meeting participants say ready to cooperate for Syria ceasefire implementation

"During the talks, the Jordanian side came out with very interesting information: it informed about the situation in the south of Syria and commitment of opposition groups acting in southern provinces to join cessation of hostilities and their readiness to fight against international terrorist organizations, such as Islamic State and Jabhat al-Nusra, which are acting in the south of Syria," he said.

"In general, both the Turkish and the Iranian sides, as well as representatives of the United Nations expressed interest in their report and readiness to continue work with the Jordanian side," he added.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Syrian conflict
In other media
Реклама
Photo
23
Queen Elizabeth II: 65 years on the British throne
4
Machete attack on officers near Louvre might be 'terrorist in nature'
10
Ancient citadel of Aleppo demined
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
The US and Ukraine voted against the UN resolution condemning the glorification of Nazism
Opium production in Afghanistan over 20 years
The Eurasian Economic Union starts its work
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Kremlin wants apology from Fox News for calling Putin 'killer'
2
UN reports ‘heavy losses’ among Kiev troops, militia in Avdeyevka
3
Russian army may start receiving 5th-generation T-50 fighter jets in 2018
4
Contractor confirms Latvia dismantling last Soviet nuclear missile base
5
Russian diplomat: Moscow will not even discuss criteria for lifting sanctions with US
6
Lavrov stresses Iran's contribution to struggle against Islamic State
7
Russian scientists work on technology for drill waste disposal
TOP STORIES
Реклама