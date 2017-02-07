Defense Ministry refutes reports about Russia's airstrikes on Idlib

MOSCOW, February 7. /TASS/. Russia’s Aerospace Forces have not delivered strikes on Syria’s Idlib, Defense Ministry’s official spokesman Igor Konashenkov said on Tuesday.

"The aircraft of Russia’s Aerospace Forces did not deliver any air strikes on Idlib yesterday, this week or even since early 2017. All the reports on these strikes are blatant lie," Konashenkov stressed.

"Such information attacks are usually prepared by the same mass media, by one pattern, on a regular basis and always citing anonymous ‘civil defense’ activists," the spokesman said.

The Reuters news agency reported earlier that at least 15 people were killed in eight air strikes on Syria’s Idlib carried out by Russia’s Aerospace Forces on Tuesday.