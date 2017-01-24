Russian army engineers defuse almost 500 improvised explosives in eastern Aleppo

Title for Episode VIII of world’s famous saga ‘Star Wars’ revealedSociety & Culture January 23, 21:19
MOSCOW, January 24. /TASS/. Russian army engineers assigned to the International Mine-Clearing Center have defused almost 500 improvised explosive devices in eastern Aleppo since Monday morning, the center for reconciliation of the warring sides in Syria said on Tuesday.
"Over the past twenty-four hours, Russian army engineers did mine-clearing on an area of more than 69.8 hectares, including 68 buildings and 11.3 km of roads," the report said. "They defused 479 improvised explosive devices."
A total of six humanitarian actions were held, with 4.4 tons of relief supplies - foodstuffs, school kits, and prime necessities handed out to local residents.
"Mobile groups of Russian medics gave medical aid to 187 local residence in populated localities in Aleppo Governorate," it said.