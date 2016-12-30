Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Victory in Aleppo turning point in anti-terrorist operation ― Syrian president

World
December 30, 2016, 23:06 UTC+3 BEIRUT
The Syrian leadership thinks that the success in Aleppo "has become a turning point which will allow to dramatically change the situation in the country"
1 pages in this article
Syrian President Bashar Assad

Syrian President Bashar Assad

© EPA/SANA

BEIRUT, December 30. /TASS/. The liberation of Aleppo is "a key part of the whole anti-terrorist operation in Syria," Syrian President Bashar Assad said on Friday.

During the week, Assad met with members of Russia's Federation Council and members of the European Parliament (MEPs).

Read also
Expert says both diplomatic and military victories play key role in settling Syrian crisis

Konstantin Kosachev, head of the Federation Council's International Affairs Committee, told Russian journalists on Friday about the results of the visit to Damascus.

The lawmaker told TASS that the Syrian leadership thinks that the success in Aleppo "has become a turning point which will allow to dramatically change the situation in the country and firmly move toward achieving complete victory over terrorism and launching a political process."

"Our trip to Syria and talks with Bashar Assad coincided with ceasefire declared on the whole territory as a result of an agreement with Turkey and Iran ― two countries that have radically opposite approaches to the developments in Syria," Kosachev said. He added that Assad thinks that the agreement on ceasefire lays a long-term basis for stabilizing the situation in the country.

"From the point of view of the Syrian leader, this powerful construction allows to bring all participants in this process to those positions that are now associated with Russia's approaches, i.e. focus attention on countering terrorism and avoiding interference into domestic affairs of Syria," Kosachev stressed.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Topics
Syrian conflict
Persons
Bashar Assad
Countries
Syria
In other media
Реклама
Photo
10
Liberated Aleppo in pictures
8
Ankara holds ceremony to bid farewell to assassinated Russian ambassador
12
Berlin Christmas market attack
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
The US and Ukraine voted against the UN resolution condemning the glorification of Nazism
Opium production in Afghanistan over 20 years
The Eurasian Economic Union starts its work
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russian forces assume combat duty in all Arctic garrisons — ministry
2
Moscow to host Palestinian reconciliation talks on January 15
3
Marine Le Pen says Crimea’s reunification with Russia was legitimate
4
IAAF drops criterion of living outside Russia to compete
5
Russian Pacific Fleet ships heading for India to take part in joint drills
6
Glencore, Qatar fund announce Rosneft deal closed
7
Top brass says Russian Army got cutting-edge weaponry in 2016
TOP STORIES
Реклама