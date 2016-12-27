Russia expects unbiased assessment of crimes in Aleppo from international community

Ukraine’s Savchenko unveils new public movementWorld December 27, 14:39
MOSCOW, December 27. /TASS/. Russia hopes that the international community will give an impartial assessment of terrorists’ crimes in Aleppo, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman, Maria Zakharova, told a press briefing on Tuesday.
The diplomat noted that for Aleppo residents the liberation of the city was "a holiday with tears in one’s eyes," as "massive burial sites of remains of dozens of people" had been found there. "To make things worse, it turned out that these people had been tortured," Zakharova said.
"We hope that the international community will provide an impartial assessment of this bloody carnage, when Syrian citizens were subjected to torture and violence by extremists and terrorists," she noted.
Moscow sees the liberation of Aleppo as an important step aimed at settling the situation in Syria while preserving its state institutions and territorial integrity, Zakharova said.
"On December 22, Syrian troops seized the last quarters of eastern Aleppo that had remained under militants’ control. The militants had been evacuated from those districts. The Syrian Army Command announced that the city had been fully cleared of extremists and security had been restored," the spokeswoman pointed out.
"We believe the liberation of Aleppo from militants to be an important step aimed at settling the situation in Syria while preserving the country’s unity and territorial integrity and preventing the Syrian state institutions from degrading," Zakharova said.
According to her, although the militants destroyed many buildings, planted mines in many infrastructure facilities and left a large amount of ammunition, civilians in Aleppo have been gradually returning to peaceful life.
Zakharova also commented on the situation in Mosul.
"The situation (in Mosul) is still very far from solution. Islamic State militants (members of a terrorist organization outlawed in Russia) still retain the western part of the city on the right bank and about 20% percent of the territory in the east on the left bank," she said.