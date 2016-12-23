Back to Main page
Liberated Aleppo in pictures

World
December 23, 14:59 UTC+3
Russian President Vladimir Putin has recently called liberation of Aleppo a major step towards normalization of the situation in Syria
Russian sappers working in eastern Aleppo
Russian sappers working in eastern Aleppo
Russian sappers working in eastern Aleppo
© Timur Abdullayev/News Team/TASS
Russian sappers clear mines in schools and blocks of eastern Aleppo that used to be occupied by militants
Russian sappers clear mines in schools and blocks of eastern Aleppo that used to be occupied by militants
Russian sappers clear mines in schools and blocks of eastern Aleppo that used to be occupied by militants
© Timur Abdullayev/News Team/TASS
Syrian citizens watch the evacuation of fighters and their families from rebel-held zones in Aleppo
Syrian citizens watch the evacuation of fighters and their families from rebel-held zones in Aleppo
Syrian citizens watch the evacuation of fighters and their families from rebel-held zones in Aleppo
© EPA/STR
Children flash the victory sign from one of the houses in Salah al-Din neighborhood, east of Aleppo
Children flash the victory sign from one of the houses in Salah al-Din neighborhood, east of Aleppo
Children flash the victory sign from one of the houses in Salah al-Din neighborhood, east of Aleppo
© EPA/STR
Russian sappers in eastern Aleppo
Russian sappers in eastern Aleppo
Russian sappers in eastern Aleppo
© Timur Abdullayev/News Team/TASS
Syrian flags placed on one of Aleppo Citadel Towers, in the eastern neighborhoods of Aleppo
Syrian flags placed on one of Aleppo Citadel Towers, in the eastern neighborhoods of Aleppo
Syrian flags placed on one of Aleppo Citadel Towers, in the eastern neighborhoods of Aleppo
© EPA/STR
War-torn buldings in the city of Aleppo
War-torn buldings in the city of Aleppo
War-torn buldings in the city of Aleppo
© Timur Abdullayev/News Team/TASS
Children play near a damaged building in Salah al-Din area, in eastern Aleppo
Children play near a damaged building in Salah al-Din area, in eastern Aleppo
Children play near a damaged building in Salah al-Din area, in eastern Aleppo
© EPA/STR
Children play with snow in a street during a snowfall in Aleppo, December 21
Children play with snow in a street during a snowfall in Aleppo, December 21
Children play with snow in a street during a snowfall in Aleppo, December 21
© Timur Abdullayev/News Team/TASS
Buses evacuating residents from eastern Aleppo, December 16
Buses evacuating residents from eastern Aleppo, December 16
Buses evacuating residents from eastern Aleppo, December 16
© SANA via AP
Syrian army command reported full liberation of Aleppo from terrorist groups and city's return to government control. Russian President Vladimir Putin has recently called liberation of Aleppo a major step towards normalization of the situation in Syria and in the region on the whole and marked a decisive role of Russian military in the operation. 

Topics
Syrian conflict
