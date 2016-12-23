Back to Main page
Putin marks decisive role of Russian military in liberation of Aleppo

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
December 23, 12:15 UTC+3
The Russian president says liberation of Aleppo is a major step towards normalization in Syria
1 pages in this article
Russian sappers in Aleppo

Russian sappers in Aleppo

© Timur Abdullayev/News Team/TASS

MOSCOW, December 23./TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has called liberation of Aleppo a major step towards normalization of the situation in Syria and in the region on the whole, as well as marked a decisive role of Russian military in the operation in Aleppo.

"Liberation of Aleppo from radical elements is an essential component of a full normalization in Syria, and I hope in the region on the whole," he said at a meeting with Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu.

"And this operation, certainly, there is no doubt about it, ended with a direct participation - if not to say a decisive participation and influence of our military, especially in its final part, concerning the humanitarian operation," he said.

Final truce

The president went on to say that efforts to broker a final truce in Syria will be continued by all interested sides, with the Syrian government, Iran and Turkey among them.

"We and our colleagues from Iran and Turkey, and of course the Syrian leadership, alongside other regional nations, or all the interested states, should continue the work to reach a final truce," Putin said at a meeting with Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu.

The president emphasized that "everything possible should be done so that combat activities can be halted within Syria."

"Anyhow, we will strive towards this," he added.

Topics
Foreign policy Syrian conflict
